Advanced word of mouth for The Jesus Rolls has not been particularly kind. And this arrives years after The Big Lebowski spin-off was announced. The movie has languished on the shelf for quite some time, but we'll finally get to see what John Turturro has in store this spring. Hopefully he didn't tarnish the legacy of one of the Coen Brothers' most cherished works of art.

Hours after being released from prison for good behavior, Jesus Quintana (John Turturro) reunites with his best friend and fellow underachiever Petey (Bobby Cannavale). In the first in a series of rapidly escalating bad decisions, they steal a vintage car parked in front of an upscale salon and hit the road for a no-holds-barred joyride - until the car's gun-toting owner (Jon Hamm) catches up with them, wounding Petey.

Fleeing the scene with fiercely free-spirited shampooist Marie (Audrey Tautou), Jesus and Petey continue their adventure in a series of stolen cars, cementing their partnership with an epic petty-crime spree and a three-way romance. A darkly funny, irreverent and freewheeling road movie, The Jesus Rolls is written and directed by Emmy® winner and nominee John Turturro and pays tribute to the classic French farce Les Valseuses.

John Turturro leads a cast that also includes Bobby Cannavale, Audrey Tautou, Christopher Walken, Jon Hamm, Pete Davidson, and Susan Sarandon. While The Jesus Rolls is a spinoff of The Big Lebowski, interestingly enough it is also a remake of the 1974 French film Going Places by Bertrand Blier.

The Coens gave John Turturro their full blessing in resurrecting The Jesus for this new comedy road trip adventure. Production started several years ago, with things rolling forward in August 2016. The movie was shot in New York and Los Angeles.

The Jesus Rolls doesn't have a Rotten Tomatoes score yet, but early word of mouth has not been kind to the movie. And the few fans who have seen it aren't treating the movie any kinder. It is averaging a 4.6 out of 10 rating on IMDb. One personal calls it a 'mis-marketed mess of bad decisions, but an amusing one'. Another fan warns, 'You will want to see this, but don't'. It's being called 'Disgraceful'. One person says, 'Couldn't even finish it.' Others have come to its defense though, and demand that the movie be viewed on its own merits. And that no one should wander in thinking they're going to see The Big Lebowski 2. I personally can't wait to check it out after watching the trailer.