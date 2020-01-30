At long last, the first teaser for The Jesus Rolls has arrived. This is the long-awaited spin-off to The Big Lebowski, which will center on John Turturro's character, Jesus. We first heard about the project back in 2016 and updates have been slow to come in the years since. Last year, an international trailer arrived online but now, we have our first domestic teaser trailer, with a release date set for this spring.

The previous Jesus Rolls international trailer contained a bit more footage. This is more of a teaser in the true sense of the word. We see Jesus in his natural environment, a bowling alley, with his ball in hand, picking up with him like we never left off with him in the first place. He then rolls the ball down the lane and the teaser transitions into some animated footage that looks not unlike the cheesy, outdated animations one might see at an actual bowling alley. It merely showcases the impressive cast and helps set up the fact that this is indeed a spin-off about Jesus Quintana.

Not only is John Turturro reprising his role as Jesus, but he also is stepping behind the camera to direct the movie as well. Turturro received a blessing from the Coen brothers to direct the spin-off, so this is about as authentic as it gets. Aside from Turturro, it boasts an impressive cast that includes Bobby Cannavale (Ant-Man and the Wasp, The Irishman), Susan Sarandon (Thelma & Louise, The Rocky Horror Picture Show), Jon Hamm (Mad Men, Richard Jewell), Audrey Tautou (Amelie, The Da Vinci Code), Pete Davidson (Saturday Night Live, Set It Up) and Christopher Walken (Catch Me If You Can, Wedding Crashers). Turturro also penned the screenplay.

The Jesus rolls centers on Jesus Quintana who, just hours after being released from prison, pairs up with fellow misfits Petey (Bobby Cannavale) and Marie (Audrey Tautou). Together, they embark on a freewheeling joyride of petty crime and romance. The movie, though existing in the same universe as The Big Lebowski, is based on director Bertrand Blier's 1974 French comedy Going Places. Rather uniquely, that makes it both a spin-off to a comedic classic, while also serving as a loose remake of a 70s French flick. In addition to the teaser, the studio has also released a new poster, which we've included below.

The Big Lebowski, released in 1998, mostly centers on Jeff Bridges' The Dude, with Jesus serving as a supporting character. The off-beat comedy was a modest success at the time, but has since gone on to become a beloved cult classic, and one of the most cherished entries in Joel and Ethan Coen's impressive career. So, while this may not be a full-on sequel, it's likely as close as we're ever going to get. The Jesus Rolls is set to hit theaters and on demand on March 6. The movie is coming dirct from Screen Media Films. Be sure to check out the teaser for yourself.