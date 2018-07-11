Joaquin Phoenix is officially playing the Clown Prince in the Joker Origin Movie, and, thanks to some new fan art, we have an idea of what that might look like. Despite whatever reservations one might have about the idea of an origin movie about the famed DC villain, Joaquin Phoenix is undeniably one of the most talented actors working today and having him in the role is at the very least going to be interesting. And, if this art is anywhere close to what he looks like as The Joker, it could be visually amazing.

The art comes from noted artist BossLogic. He very regularly imagines newly cast stars, or popular fan castings, in their comic book movie roles. He's developed a reputation because his works are, quite simply, excellent time after time. His take on Joaquin Phoenix's Joker is no different. The image is cloaked in shadow, but we see the actor in what looks to be a traditional garb for the character. His pale white face is cracking and he looks rather upset about something or other. BossLogic seems personally into the idea of the Joker origin movie.

"Can't wait, Joaquin Phoenix's standalone Joker movie #joker"

Warner Bros. recently gave the official green light to this Joker Origin movie, which we first got word of last August. Martin Scorsese is on board as a producer, which helped bring a lot of attention to it early on before Joaquin Phoenix was even attached to the part. Todd Phillips (The Hangover) is on board to direct. He co-wrote the script with Scott Silver (8 Mile).

Production on the movie, which doesn't have an official title just yet, is set to begin in September. It will have a budget of around $55 million, which is quite a bit less than most superhero movies typically cost. The project will be made under a yet-to-be-announced new banner for DC movies at Warner Bros. that will allow for different kinds of projects to be made outside of the continuity of the DCEU. So this movie won't be connected to movies like Suicide Squad and Justice League. Jared Leto is still set to reprise his role as the Clown Prince of Crime and even has his own solo Joker movie in development.

The studio has yet to lock down a release date for this Joker origin movie just yet, but it's expected that it could be released in late 2019, assuming everything stays on schedule. No further casting has been announced but it's being described as an "exploration of a man disregarded by society [that] is not only a gritty character study, but also a broader cautionary tale." It's also said to be taking inspiration from Martin Scorsese's The King of Comedy. While we wait to get some official looks at this new take on the character once filming gets underway, be sure to check out the art from BossLogic's Twitter account for yourself below.