The Karate Kid trilogy that keeps giving is getting the 4K treatment care of Sony. Enjoy your favorites on 4K Ultra HD. For you Cobra Kai fans, see how it all began. Here's what included in the collector's set.

The Karate Kid: From Academy Award-winning director John G. Avildsen (1976, Rocky) comes the highly entertaining, coming-of-age classic that will have you cheering! Starring Ralph Macchio and Noriyuki "Pat" Morita in his Academy Award-nominated performance (for Best Supporting Actor, 1984) as Mr. Miyagi.

The Karate Kid Part II: Returning with Daniel (Ralph Macchio) to his Okinawa home for the first time in 45 years, Miyagi (Noriyuki "Pat" Morita) encounters Yukie (Nobu McCarthy), the woman he left behind when he immigrated to the United States.

The Karate Kid Part III: Daniel is in danger of losing it all when he places pride before principle in this powerful sequel to the hit feature films.

DISC DETAILS & BONUS MATERIALS

The Karate Kid

4K ULTRA HD DISC

Mastered in 4K resolution from the original camera negative, with Dolby Vision

English Dolby Atmos audio + 5.1 + theatrical stereo audio

NEW: Deleted Scenes

Remembering The Karate Kid- A reflective look back with stars Ralph Macchio, William Zabka and Martin Kove

Theatrical Trailer

BLU-RAY DISC™

Feature presented in high definition

English 5.1

Blu-Pop™ Pop-Up Track

Commentary with Director John G. Avildsen, Writer Robert Mark Kamen and Actors Ralph Macchio and Pat Morita

"The Way of The Karake Kid" Multi-Part Making-Of Featurette

"Beyond the Form" Featurette

"East Meets West: A Composer's Notebook"

"Life of Bonsai" Featurette

The Karate Kid Part II

4K ULTRA HD DISC

Mastered in 4K resolution from the original camera negative, with Dolby Vision

English Dolby Atmos audio + 5.1 + theatrical stereo audio

NEW: Deleted Scenes

Theatrical Trailer

BLU-RAY DISC™

Feature presented in high definition

English 5.1

Blu-Pop™ Pop-Up Track

The Karate Kid Part III

4K ULTRA HD DISC

Newly remastered in 4K resolution from the original camera negative, with Dolby Vision

English Dolby Atmos audio + 5.1 + theatrical stereo audio

Theatrical Trailer

BLU-RAY DISC

Feature presented in high definition

English 5.1

The Karate Kid Collection Limited Edition 4K Ultra HD Set featuring Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos for all three movies, plus select new special features will be hitting the shelves December 7. Complete your set this holiday!