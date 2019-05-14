A fresh take on the infamous American Old West story of Billy the Kid and Sheriff Pat Garrett rides into your home when The Kid arrives on Blu-ray (plus Digital), DVD, Digital, and On Demand June 4 from Lionsgate.

Featuring an all-star cast including Ethan Hawke (Training Day, Boyhood, The Magnificent Seven), Dane DeHaan (Lincoln, The Place Beyond the Pines, Lawless), introducing Jake Schur, Leila George, and Chris Pratt (Guardians of the Galaxy franchise, The Avengers franchise, Jurassic World, The Magnificent Seven), the film follows a young boy who witnesses Billy the Kid's historic encounter with Sherriff Pat Garrett. Directed by Vincent D'Onofrio (TV's Daredevil, The Magnificent Seven, Jurassic World) and produced by Jordan Schur (Warrior, Stone), The Kid reunites D'Onofrio and Ethan Hawke for the first time since their performance in The Magnificent Seven.

In this thrilling Western, a young boy, Rio (Jake Schur), is forced to go on the run across the American Southwest in a desperate attempt to save his sister (Leila George) from his villainous uncle (Chris Pratt). Along the way, he encounters Sheriff Pat Garrett (Ethan Hawke), on the hunt for the infamous outlaw Billy the Kid (Dane DeHaan). Rio finds himself increasingly entwined in the lives of these two legendary figures as the cat-and-mouse game of Billy the Kid's final year of life plays out. Ultimately he is forced to choose which type of man he is going to become, the outlaw or the man of valor, and will use this self-realization in a final act to save his family.

Related: The Kid Review: Director Vincent D'Onofrio Shoots Blanks in Western Debut

Bring home The Kid and get an in-depth look at what it took to make this action-packed western with a never-before-seen making-of featurette. The Kid Blu-ray and DVD will be available for the suggested retail price of $21.99 and $19.98, respectively.

The Kid blu-ray, DVD, digital special features:}

blu-ray, DVD, digital special features:} • "Making of The Kid" Featurette