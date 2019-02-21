The first trailer for The Kid is here. Hollywood has had a fascination with the old west for about as long as movies have been made. And the western genre has often turned to real-life figures for inspiration, with one of the key figures over the years being famed outlaw Billy the Kid. This new movie puts a different spin on the old legend and sees actor Vincent D'Onofrio stepping behind the camera to direct. He's also brought along a couple of his co-stars from another western, The Magnificent Seven remake, in Ethan Hawke and Chris Pratt.

This trailer presents a lot of interesting ideas. For one, it places much of the action squarely on the shoulders of Pat Garrett, played by Ethan Hawke, who gained notoriety for being the lawman who killed Billy the Kid. Dane DeHaan (The Amazing Spider-Man 2), plays the famed outlaw. Some of the story looks like it's going to try and paint the crook in a sympathetic light. Meanwhile, the usually lovable Chris Pratt plays a straight-up bad guy for once, which is something we've never really seen from him before. The whole thing is punctuated with a poignant line from Garrett.

"It doesn't matter what's true. It matters the story they tell when you're gone."

Much has been made of Billy the Kid over the years. The real man, Henry McCarty, lived in the mid-1800s and died at the young age of 21. In his short life, he killed eight men and went on to become one of the most notable figures from the old west. Chris Pratt, for his part, expressed his excitement for the movie on Twitter.

"We had so much fun shooting this bad ass western called The Kid directed by Vincent D'onofrio I'm so proud to be part of this movie where I play a real sick SOB. Watch it to see me, Vince, Ethan and a few other players from Mag7. Don't miss it in theatres March 8th!!"

The Kid centers on a young boy, Rio (Jake Schur), who is forced to go on the run in an attempt to save his sister (Leila George) from their evil uncle (Chris Pratt). Along the way, he crosses paths with Sheriff Pat Garrett (Ethan Hawke), who is searching for the infamous outlaw Billy the Kid (Dane DeHaan). Rio finds himself increasingly caught up in the lives of these two legendary figures as the final year of Billy the Kid's life unfolds. Ultimately Rio is forced to choose which type of man he is going to be; an outlaw or a man of valor.

The last time Vincent D'Onofrio, whose acting credits include Daredevil, Full Metal Jacket, Jurassic World and many more, stepped behind the camera for a feature was with 2010's Don't Go Into the Woods. The screenplay comes from Andrew Lanham (The Glass Castle). The Kid is set to hit theaters on March 8. Be sure to check out the new trailer from the Lionsgate Movies YouTube channel below.

