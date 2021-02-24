David Fincher is teaming back up with Seven screenwriter Andrew Kevin Walker for a new project at Netflix. Based on Alexis Nolent's graphic novel series The Killer, the movie will be directed by Fincher and penned by Seven screenwriter Andrew Kevin Walker. Reportedly, Michael Fassbender is also in talks to star in a lead role, though his involvement hasn't yet been confirmed. Ceán Chaffin will be on board to produce the movie.

A French graphic novel series, The Killer was first published in France in 1988. Consisting of twelve albums, the series was later published between 1998 and 2013 in the United States. The story follows a loner who works as an assassin who begins to psychologically struggle without any semblance of a moral compass, all the while being pursued by a skilled investigator looking to stop him. Just as compelling as it is violent, The Killer is certainly a story that's right up Fincher's alley.

David Fincher has had his eye on adapting The Killer for many years. As far back as 2007, it was reported that Fincher had been tapped by Paramount Pictures to direct a movie adaptation. At the time, Allesandro Camon was attached to pen the screenplay. As Fincher stayed busy with other projects, The Killer wound up stalling in development hell until the filmmaker recently revisited the concept. Given the nature of the story, it also makes for the perfect project to reunite the makers of Seven after more than 25 years.

Adapting The Killer with Andrew Kevin Walker comes after Fincher had signed a lucrative four-year deal with Netflix to produce quality content for the streamer. His first movie project, Mank, has kicked off the relationship with a fantastic start. Detailing the making of Citizen Kane, Mank was written by David's late father Jack Fincher and stars Gary Oldman, Amanda Seyfried, Lily Collins, Arliss Howard, Tom Pelphrey, and Charles Dance. Its gotten a lot of critical attention and has been given six nominations at the Golden Globe Awards, including a nod for Best Motion Picture - Drama.

Of course, Seven is also well known for its success with critics and viewers in 1995. The movie was one of the highest-grossing movies of the year and was nominated for Best Film Editing at the Oscars. Starring Brad Pitt and Morgan Freeman, the crime thriller follows a pair of detectives pursuing a serial killer who uses the seven deadly sins as inspiration for his calculated murders. We've seen many projects come from Fincher since, but Seven remains one of his most popular movies.

Some of Fincher's other acclaimed movies as a director include Gone Girl, The Social Network, The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo, Zodiac, Fight Club, and The Curious Case of Benjamin Button. He has also directed episodes of the hit Netflix shows House of Cards and Mindhunter.

It hasn't been revealed when The Killer might begin production, and Michael Fassbender has yet to be officially confirmed as a part of the cast. While we wait for updates, you can check out Fincher's latest work by streaming Mank on Netflix. This news comes to us from Deadline.