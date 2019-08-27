Netflix have released the first official trailer for their upcoming medieval drama, The King, starring Call Me By Your Name and Academy Award nominated star Timothée Chalamet in the title role. The film is based on the plays of literary icon William Shakespeare, and specifically those of Henry IV Part 1, Henry Part 2 and Henry V, as we follow Chalamet's young, stubborn prince, Henry V, as he is suddenly thrust into power after the death of his father. The King will center around Chalamet's Henry as he learns how to navigate through the violent, intense world, and quickly learns how heavy hangs the head that wears the crown.

Regional British and several different European accents abound as we get our first look at the star-studded cast as they bring the Bard's story to life for the streaming service. Alongside the put-upon monarch played by Timothée Chalamet, The King features the likes of Joel Edgerton (sporting another enviable beard) as Sir John Falstaff, go-to villain Ben Mendelsohn as father and prior King Henry IV, Lily Rose Depp as Catherine, Sean Harris' reliably creepy presence as Michael Williams, Thomasin McKenzie as Phillipa, and future Caped Crusader, Robert Pattinson, as the the defiantly headstrong Dauphin of France.

Such a high-caliber cast bodes well for the quality of the film, and will surely ensure a large audience once it is released on Netflix.

Helmed by director David Michôd, who in the past has crafted such big screen works as familial crime-drama Animal Kingdom with both Edgerton and Mendelsohn, as well as the dusty, post-apocalyptic nightmare The Rover with Robert Pattinson, The King is all set to be an appropriately intense experience for audiences.

Being a teaser trailer, the footage Netflix have released is rightly quite sparse, giving a flavour for what is to come rather than laying out the whole story from beginning to end. What the trailer does show us is a justifiably grey and gloomy look at the dramatic affairs we are set to watch unfold, as Chalamet's juvenile King appears to be out of his depth, as his waif-like neck buckles under the weight of the crown prepertuarely put upon his head. The trailer gives us a good look at the supporting cast, with particular attention given to the relationship between the King and his friend and advisor Falstaff, a relationship that seems to give the young monarch slivers of joy within his dreary life.

Visually the film looks to be continuing the great work of director Michôd, adhering to the saturated palette that his previous films have adopted so well and very well suits the depressive atmosphere of this adaptation.

The film will have its world premiere at this year's Venice Film Festival, which runs from the 28th August to 7th September. The King will have its limited theatrical release and wide release on Netflix later this year. This story comes direct from Netflix streaming service.