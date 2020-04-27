Judd Apatow's new movie is the latest to skip theaters and head straight to streaming. The King of Staten Island, which is headlined by Saturday Night Live's Pete Davidson, will be making its debut via On Demand from Universal Pictures in June. The reveal was made by Apatow and Davidson in a video released on social media.

Originally, The King of Staten Island was set to debut at this year's SXSW Film Festival in Austin, Texas back in March before the event was canceled. With the majority of movie theaters closed for now, likely until July, Universal has decided to bring the comedy to online retailers starting June 12. The studio also shared a new poster for the movie and provided the following caption, confirming the release date.

"Pete Davidson is The King of Staten Island. Coming to your mom's basement (and everywhere) on demand June 12."

This is the latest in a growing number of titles that are being released to streaming during the shutdown. Universal opened the floodgates with Trolls World Tour, which is said to have had a highly successful debut when it was released as a premium rental title earlier this month. Universal also brought The Invisible Man to digital retailers early after its short theatrical release, which appeared to be a success based on the available numbers.

Other studios have followed suit, with Artemis Fowl heading straight to streaming on Disney+ and Warner Bros. recently announcing that the animated Scoob will have a digital debut as well. But, for the most part, studios are still keeping the majority of their big releases waiting in the wings for when theaters do reopen.

The King of Staten Island centers on Scott (Pete Davidson) who has been stuck in a rut ever since his firefighter father died when he was seven. As his younger sister heads off to college, Scott is in his mid-20s, content to spend his days smoking weed, hanging out with his friends and hooking up with his childhood friend. Things change when his mom begins dating a loudmouth firefighter, which sets a chain of events in motion that will force Scott to grapple with his grief and take his first steps toward moving on with his life. The cast also includes Maude Apatow, Marisa Tomei, Bel Powley and Bill Burr.

This marks the first movie directed by Judd Apatow since 2015's Trainwreck. It also marks a transition for Pete Davidson, who has been a rising star for several years, from supporting player to leading man. The King of Staten Island had originally been slated to hit theaters on June 19 before Universal decided to shift to a digital release. With the date now creeping up, we should expect to see a trailer sooner rather than later. We'll be sure to bring that your way as soon as it's made available. In the meantime, feel free to check out the announcement video, as well as the poster, from The King of Staten Island Twitter account.