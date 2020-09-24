In today's installment of release date shuffle, The King's Man is the latest movie to be shifted, only this time the movie will surprisingly be coming to theaters earlier than expected. The anticipated prequel was originally scheduled for November and then September of this year, with the release date then pushed all the way back to February 26th, 2021. However, in a rare move, The King's Man has now been brought forward slightly and is now set to be released on February 12th, 2021 instead.

The King's Man finds a collection of history's worst tyrants and criminal masterminds gather together to plot a war to wipe out millions of people and destroy humanity. One man and his protégé must race against time to stop them, as the movie reveals the origin of the elite secret service. The King's Man is directed by Matthew Vaughn, who wrote the screenplay with Karl Gajdusek. The movie will act as a prequel and the third film in the Kingsman: The Secret Service series, which is loosely based on the comic book series Kingsman, created by Dave Gibbons and Mark Millar and published by Marvel's Icon Comics imprint.

While The King's Man is a prequel, director Matthew Vaughn has recently confirmed that the movie will lay the foundations for Kingsman 3. Despite going back decades, and involving a whole host of brand-new character, Vaughn revealed that the movie will help set up the future of the franchise when it returns to the main timeline. "We've put seeds for what's going to happen in Kingsman 3 all the way back into this. And it's going to be very different," the director teased.

Vaughn has also revealed that The King's Man will delve into the origin behind the organisation's famous slogan, "manners maketh the man," a slogan which, if uttered, means someone's going to get hurt. "We will in some ways. We'll discover why manners maketh man," Vaughn said at New York Comic-Con last year. "We'll discover why one of my favorite lines in the new film is 'reputation is what people think you are, character is who you are.' It's got a lot of what I'll call home truths for our modern society that would be good to remember. It's an allegory of...World War I happened due to some crazy politicians and political movements that got out of control. Everybody thought there couldn't be a war, and then it happened. We're living in a crazy time right now."

Release of The King's Man being adjusted and brought forward comes in the wake of a huge shift in the release of the upcoming Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Black Widow, which was initially slated to hit theaters on November 20th, will instead open on May 7th, 2021, pushing back the entire MCU big screen schedule. Eternals, which was due for release in February next year, will now open on November 5th, 2021, with Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings opening on July 9th, 2021 instead of May 2021. Sadly, this means that there will now be no Marvel movie this year, the first time that has happened in nearly a decade.

So, following this adjusted schedule, The King's Man is now set for release on February 12th, 2021. The King's Man comes courtesy of 20th Century Studios.