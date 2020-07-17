We have a couple of new international posters for The King's Man. This is the upcoming prequel to the Kingsman franchise, which we've been hearing about for some time. That's largely because it has been in the works for years and has already been delayed a couple of times. If these new posters are to be believed, Disney is still a bit hesitant to commit to the current release date, albeit with good reason.

The first posters sees the new cast gathered at the center with fiery scenery on either side. It's the more colorful of the two images, decked in blue and gold. The other image again focuses on the new cast, with the Kingsman logo in the background. This one-sheet is a little more sparse, mostly consisting of white and little color. Of note when it comes to both of these posters is that neither of them boasts a release date. Typically, that wouldn't be worth mentioning but given what is going on in the industry right now, it's worth pointing out. There is a more than decent chance that the movie will be delayed yet again.

Theaters have been closed in the U.S. since mid-March. The plan, at present, is for them to reopen by the end of the month. But there is a growing sense of doubt about that as it is believed that Christopher Nolan's Tenet could be pushed out of August, with Mulan set to follow. These are expected to be the first blockbusters to release once theaters reopen, and both of them have been delayed several times. Studios, meanwhile, have pushed a growing number of high-profile releases to late 2020, if not well into 2021. There is no telling how the box office response will be once theaters do reopen and there is a lot of money at risk when it comes to releasing something like The King's Man. Disney is unlikely to do it until there is a relative degree of certainty, in terms of profit.

The King's Man centers on a collection of history's worst tyrants and criminal masterminds gather to plot a war to wipe out millions, one man must race against time to stop them. The cast includes Ralph Fiennes (The Grand Budapest Hotel), Gemma Arterton (Quantum of Solace), Rhys Ifans (The Amazing Spider-Man), Matthew Goode (Downton Abbey), Tom Hollander (Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man's Chest), Harris Dickinson (The Darkest Minds), Daniel Bruhl (Captain America: Civil War), Djimon Hounsou (Guardians of the Galaxy) and Charles Dance (Godzilla: King of the Monsters). David Reid and Adam Bohling are on board as producers.

Matthew Vaughn, who directed both previous entries in the franchise, is returning. The movie was filmed at Fox before the merger with Disney went into effect last year. Vaughn also has plans for a proper Kingsman 3 as well, which will see Taron Eggerton return once more as Eggsy. As it stands, The King's Man is set to hit theaters on September 18 from Disney's 20th Century Studios. Be sure to check out the new posters for yourself.