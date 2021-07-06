A new "special look" at The King's Man has been revealed by 20th Century Studios. After multiple release date delays, the movie is now officially set to be released in theaters in December. The third installments of the Kingsman series serves as a prequel to its predecessors with Matthew Vaughtn returning as director, using a screenplay co-written with Karl Gajdusek.

Set during the first World War, the movie explains how the secret spy agency came to be. It stars Ralph Fiennes as the Duke of Oxford, the leader of the Kingsman Agency, with the group working together to take on some of history's most notorious criminals. The new sneak peek video for the movie brings along a look at the prequel along with the cast and crew speaking about what fans can expect. You can watch the video below.

"This movie really is an origin story," Vaughn says in the video. "This is the foundation of the Kingsman franchise." Star Gemma Arterton adds: "We see in this film the formation of the Kingsman. The style is very Matthew Vaughn." Matthew Vaughn directs The King's Man after helming the previous two movies. A logline for the movie reads: "As a collection of history's worst tyrants and criminal masterminds gather to plot a war to wipe out millions, one man must race against time to stop them. Discover the origins of the very first independent intelligence agency in The King's Man."

Along with Fiennes as the Duke of Oxford, The King's Man stars Gemma Arterton, Rhys Ifans, Matthew Goode, Tom Hollander, Harris Dickinson, Daniel Bruhl, Djimon Hounsou, Charles Dances, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, and Stanley Tucci.

The movie doesn't feature fan favorites from the previous Kingsman movies like Colin Firth as Harry Hart and Taron Egerton as Eggsy, but that doesn't mean we'll never see them again. Vaughn has previously announced his plans to continue their story in a Kingsman 3 movie as well, so fans will eventually get a proper conclusion to the trilogy. In 2019, the director said that the idea was for Kingsman 3 to be the final chapter of the Hart/Eggsy story.

"We've got to finish off the Eggsy and Harry relationship," Vaughn told Digital Spy. "The final chapter of their relationship needs to be told, which we've got ready to do, and I'm hoping to shoot that later this year or the beginning of next year."

Speaking with Yahoo Movies, Egerton also addressed his absence in The King's Man by saying: "I don't know how hot off the press this is, and I think I'm allowed to say it, but I'm not in the next Kingsman movie. That doesn't mean I won't be in Kingsman ever again. I was with Matthew as little as a few days ago, we're still very much in business together, but his next journey in that world doesn't involve me."

The King's Man is set to be released in theaters on Dec. 22, 2021. Two previous trailers have also been released, with the first teaser trailer arriving almost a full year ago. The new trailer comes to us from 20th Century Studios.