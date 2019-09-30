The second trailer and a new poster for The King's Man have been unveiled by 20th Century Fox, and they're bound to make fans of the franchise more excited for the upcoming prequel. Set a hundred years before the events of the other movies, The King's Man will explore the story of some of history's worst tyrants and criminal masterminds conspiring to exterminate millions of people, and the formation of our favorite independent intelligence agency to stop them. After previously helming the past two installments of the movie series, Matthew Vaughn is back to direct using a screenplay co-written with Karl Gajdusek. Vaughn is also producing along with David Reied and Adam Bohling with plans to release the movie on Feb. 14, 2020.

In the new trailer, we are introduced to several new characters with a plot unlike the previous Kingsman movies, though it still has that same unmistakable vibe. Primarily, it will focus on how the agency came to be. Rhys Ifans (The Amazing Spider-Man) can also be seen in the antagonistic role of Grigori Rasputin, teasing the evil plans he has in store. Meanwhile, lead actors Ralph Fiennes and Harris Dickinson, as Duke of Oxford and Conrad, work together to organize the very first independent intelligence agency to foil Rasputin's sinister conspiracy. Also starring in the movie are Gemma Arterton, Matthew Goode, Tom Hollander, Daniel Bruhl, Djimon Hounsou, and Charles Dance. You can watch the trailer below.

The Kingsman movie franchise first began in 2014 with the release of Kingsman: The Secret Service. Based on the comic book series The Secret Service by Dave Gibbons and Mark Millar, the action spy comedy movie is directed and produced by Vaughn. It starred Colin Firth, Taron Egerton, Michael Caine, Sophie Cookson, Hanna Alstrom, Mark Strong, Edward Holcroft, Sofia Boutella, and Mark Hamill, focusing mostly on the recruitment of Gary "Eggsy" Unwin (Egerton) into the organization. Samuel L. Jackson also memorably starred as the villain, wealthy megalomaniac Richmond Valentine. The movie was a big hit at the box office, grossing over $414 million against a budget of less than $100 million.

In 2017, the sequel Kingsman: The Golden Circle was released, with Vaughn back in the director's chair. It also brought back Firth, Egerton, Strong, Holcroft, Alstrom, and Cookson to reprise their roles, also adding major names like Julianne Moore, Halle Berry, Pedro Pascal, Elton John, Channing Tatum, and Jeff Bridges to the cast. The sequel this time follows a collaboration between Kingsman and its U.S. counterpart, Statesman, to take on the drug cartel known as, "The Golden Circle." Seeing similar results from the original, The Golden Circle grossed over $410 million against a $104 million budget.

The King's Man will be premiering in theaters everywhere on Feb. 14, 2020. As the third installment of the movie series, the prequel appears to be very different compared to its predecessors, but hopefully it does the franchise justice. With Vaughn and a strong cast on board, it appears to be in good hands.