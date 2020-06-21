The fate of The King's Man had been a little bit up in the air, and some believed Disney might be bringing this Fox acquisition to one of their streaming services. A little too hardcore for Disney+, it wasn't beyond the realm of possibility that this could go straight to streaming on Hulu. Today, Disney announced that the long awaited prequel to Fox's Kingsman franchise instead will hit movie theaters everywhere this September. And holding to that promise, they have also debuted a new trailer.

After watching the brand-new, action-packed The King's Man trailer, you can check out the new poster below. The King's Man was supposed to have opened already, as one of the planned releases for February of this year. It will now open in U.S. theaters on September 18. Most movie theaters in the country have been closed since mid-March. AMC, Regal and Cinemark all plan to have their doors reopened this July. Disney sent this official synopsis for the movie.

As a collection of history's worst tyrants and criminal masterminds gather to plot a war to wipe out millions, one man must race against time to stop them. Discover the origins of the very first independent intelligence agency in The King's Man.

The King's Man is directed by Matthew Vaughn and stars Ralph Fiennes, Gemma Arterton, Rhys Ifans, Matthew Goode, Tom Hollander, Harris Dickinson, Daniel Brühl, with Djimon Hounsou, and Charles Dance.

Matthew Vaughn, David Reid and Adam Bohling are the producers, and Mark Millar, Dave Gibbons, Stephen Marks, Claudia Vaughn and Ralph Fiennes serve as executive producers. "The King's Man" is based on the comic book "The Secret Service" by Mark Millar and Dave Gibbons, and the story is by Matthew Vaughn and the screenplay is by Matthew Vaughn & Karl Gajdusek.

Kingsman: The Secret Service kicked off this Kingsman franchise back in 2014. In that first installment, Gary "Eggsy" Unwin (Taron Egerton), whose late father secretly worked for a spy organization, lives in a South London housing estate and seems headed for a life behind bars. However, dapper agent Harry Hart (Colin Firth) recognizes potential in the youth and recruits him to be a trainee in the secret service. Meanwhile, villainous Richmond Valentine (Samuel L. Jackson) launches a diabolical plan to solve the problem of climate change via a worldwide killing spree.

Kingsman: The Golden Circle followed in 2017. With their headquarters destroyed and the world held hostage, members of Kingsman find new allies when they discover a spy organization in the United States known as Statesman. In an adventure that tests their strength and wits, the elite secret agents from both sides of the pond band together to battle a ruthless enemy and save the day, something that's becoming a bit of a habit for Eggsy.

The King's Man will be taking a break from the exploits of Eggsy for the time being. Taron Egerton will reportedly be back for a proper Kingsman 3 sequel. Though, with the current health crisis still rocking the world, and Disney the owner and distributor of this franchise now, any future sequels are still floating in the air for the time being. You can check out the poster along with several new images pulled directly from the movie, which arrived courtesy of Disney and Fox.