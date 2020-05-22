Netflix has revealed the release date for The Kissing Booth 2. The sequel to 2018's romcom is coming our way this summer, as revealed by star Joey King in a recent live stream, with other cast members making an appearance in the video. Taylor Zakhar Perez, Maisie Richardson-Sellers and more dropped in on the stream where it was ultimately revealed that the sequel will arrive on July 24. So mark your calendars and plan accordingly.

The video ended up being a far cry from the often short teasers that Netflix releases to announce release dates. Instead,Joey Kingspent more than 40 minutes solving a puzzle that not only gave us the release date for The Kissing Booth 2, but also offered a look at the movie's poster. Director and screenwriter Vince Marcello is returning for the sequel. Both movies are based on Beth Reekles' book series of the same name. The first book was initially self-published by Reekles in 2012.

The Kissing Booth centers on Elle Evans, played by Joey King. Elle is a late-bloomer who has never-been-kissed. She decides to run a kissing booth at her high school's carnival (hence, the title). Once there, she unexpectedly finds herself kissing with her secret crush, Noah Flynn (Jacob Elordi). Noah is the bad boy and sparks fly between them. The problem is, Noah happens to be the brother of her best friend, Lee, (Joel Courtney), which means he is off-limits according to a pact the girls made with one another. Elle is forced to make a choice between honoring this pact or following her heart.

In the sequel, we pick up with Elle, who has just had the most romantic summer of her life with Noah, who has since been reformed from his bad boy lifestyle. But Noah is heading off to Harvard, while Elle heads back to high school for her senior year. She must juggle a long-distance relationship while trying to get into her dream college with her Lee. There are also complications that arise as a close friendship with a handsome, charismatic new classmate named Marco (Taylor Perez) emerges. At the same time, Noah becomes close with a seemingly-perfect college girl (Maisie Richardson-Sellers), Elle must decide how much she trusts him and where her heart truly belongs.

Netflix has had a great deal of luck with romcoms in recent years, with To All the Boys I've Loved Before, Set It Up and Always Be My Maybe doing well for them. The Kissing Booth was savaged by critics, currently holding a 17 percent approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Be that as it may, it seemed to do well enough for them, in terms of viewership, to justify a sequel. The Kissing Booth 2 will be available on July 24 via the Netflix streaming service. Feel free to check out the full announcement video for yourself.