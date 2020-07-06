Netflix has released the first trailer for The Kissing Booth 2. This serves as a follow-up to the hit 2018 rom-com and sees Joey King return as Elle Evans once again. Director and screenwriter Vince Marcello is also back for the sequel, which is based on The Kissing Booth book series by Beth Reekles. This time around, we can see that Elle is having herself a romantic predicament.

The trailer opens up by raising a big question, with Elle then doing her best to answer that question. We get a recap of what has occurred since the last movie ended, with Elle and Noah happily spending the summer together. But with Noah off at Harvard, things get tricky as she is still stuck finishing out her senior year. The long-distance relationship brings with it complications of various sorts on both sides of the equation. It doesn't look to be shaking up the formula or anything like that, but for those who became wrapped up with these characters in the first installment, this will throw some emotional wrenches in the gears.

Joel Courtney, Jacob Elordi, Taylor Zakhar Perez, Maisie Richardson-Sellers and Molly Ringwald round out the main ensemble. This is part of Netflix's attempt to give movie lovers some semblance of a summer movie season. With movie theaters shut down, viewers have been left with streaming, for the most part, to help fill the void. With movies like Extraction and Da 5 Bloods, as well as this month's The Old Guard, the streaming service has stepped up to deliver summer flicks from the comfort of home. Now we have a rom-com being thrown into the mix.

The Kissing Booth 2 centers on Elle Evans, who just had the most romantic summer of her life with her former bad-boy boyfriend Noah Flynn (Jacob Elordi). However, Noah is shipping off to Harvard, with Elle heading back to high school for her senior year. She must try to balance a long-distance relationship, getting into her dream college with her best friend Lee (Joel Courtney) and the complications brought about as a close friendship with a handsome, charismatic new classmate named Marco (Taylor Zakhar Perez) emerges. When Noah becomes close with a college girl (Maisie Richardson-Sellers), Elle must decide how much she trusts him and where her heart truly belongs.

Netflix has had a great deal of luck with rom-coms in recent years. To All the Boys I've Loved Before, Always Be My Maybe and Set It Up serve as a few examples. The Kissing Booth clearly did quite well for the company, in terms of viewership, though it was trashed by critics. It currently holds a rather rough 17 percent approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Will the sequel fare better? We will know soon enough. The Kissing Booth 2 arrives on July 24 via the Netflix streaming service. Be sure to check out the new trailer for yourself.