Netflix created one of the most popular franchises with The Kissing Booth series, about the character of Elle, and her complicated relationship with off-again, on-again boyfriend Noah. But despite the franchise's young, female audience demographic swooning over the story's various love triangles and quadrilaterals, filmmaker Vince Marcello, who has written and directed all three installments in The Kissing Booth trilogy, describes the series as a "coming-of-age" tale, with the upcoming The Kissing Booth 3 being the culmination of that arc.

The Kissing Booth 3 synopsis reads, "It's the summer before Elle heads to college, and she's facing the hardest decision of her life: whether to move across the country with her dreamy boyfriend Noah or fulfill her lifelong promise to go to college with her BFF Lee. Whose heart will Elle break?"

Director Vince Marcello says of the final installment, "Although The Kissing Booth is a romantic comedy, the heart of it is a coming of age story. [The third film] is the culmination of this coming of age story - not just for Elle, but for Noah and Lee, as well. Although their paths are entwined, each has their own journey with a set of challenges that they need to overcome before closing the chapter of their lives that was adolescence and beginning their new journey into adulthood."

Based on a series of books by Beth Reekles, The Kissing Booth tells the tale of Elle and her longtime crush on her best friend's older brother Noah. The first movie in the franchise saw Elle and Noah come to terms with the attraction they feel towards each other while trying to navigate the emotional complications that arise due to various misunderstandings and the reaction of Elle's BFF and Noah's younger brother Lee to their relationship.

The first movie in the series, The Kissing Booth, told the story of Elle, played by Joey King, who has been best friends with Lee Flynn, played by Joel Courtney, her whole life, with part of the agreement in their relationship being a pact made never to date each other's relatives. Unfortunately, Elle has always nursed a crush on Lee's older brother Noah, played by Jacob Elordi. Over the course of a memorable summer, Noah and Elle draw closer together, with the former revealing his feelings for the latter, and the two finally get together.

The fans of the series have been waiting impatiently for the next installment, and Marcello's primary focus is to give the devoted fans the finale they deserve.

"I'm most excited about giving fans a joyful and emotionally satisfying ending to The Kissing Booth. After all, the love they've shown for this franchise, they deserve nothing less."

The third chapter to The Kissing Booth trilogy was shot alongside the sequel, showing Netflix's confidence in the success of the series. The Kissing Booth 2 is currently streaming on Netflix with a star cast comprising of Joey King, Joel Courtney, Jacob Elordi, Maisie Richardson-Sellers, Taylor Zakhar Perez and Molly Ringwald. The Kissing Booth 3 premieres on Netflix August 11, 2021.