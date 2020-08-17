One of the most popular franchises that Netflix created is The Kissing Booth series, about the character of Elle, and her complicated relationship with off-again, on-again boyfriend Noah. But despite the franchise's young, female audience demographic swooning over the story's various love triangles and quadrilaterals, filmmaker Vince Marcello, who has written and directed all three installments in The Kissing Booth trilogy, describes the series as a "coming-of-age" tale, with the upcoming The Kissing Booth 3 being the culmination of that arc.

"Although The Kissing Booth is a romantic comedy, the heart of it is a coming of age story. [The third film] is the culmination of this coming of age story - not just for Elle, but for Noah and Lee, as well. Although their paths are entwined, each has their own journey with a set of challenges that they need to overcome before closing the chapter of their lives that was adolescence and beginning their new journey into adulthood."

Based on a series of books by Beth Reekles that first appeared on Wattpad, The Kissing Booth tells the tale of Elle and her longtime crush on her best friend's older brother Noah. The first movie in the franchise saw Elle and Noah come to terms with the attraction they feel towards each other while trying to navigate the emotional complications that arise due to various misunderstandings and the reaction of Elle's BFF and Noah's younger brother Lee to their relationship.

The recently released The Kissing Booth 2 on Netflix took the story forward with Noah and Elle now in a happy relationship, when the prospect of Noah leaving for college throws a spanner in the works, as does the arrival of the beguiling Marco, who makes Elle question the depth of her feelings for Noah.

The Kissing Booth 2 ends with Elle trying to decide whether to follow Noah to Harvard or strike out on her own by going to Berkeley. Considering Marcello's remarks regarding the "coming-of-age" theme of the storyline, it might be surmised that Elle and Noah's relationship will end realistically instead of taking the fairy-tale, "happily ever after" route. Still, no matter how the story ends, Vince Marcello wants to make sure the devotion of the fans to the romance franchise gets paid off with an emotionally satisfying finale:

"I'm most excited about giving fans a joyful and emotionally satisfying ending to 'The Kissing Booth.' After all, the love they've shown for this franchise, they deserve nothing less."

The third chapter to The Kissing Booth trilogy was shot alongside the sequel, signaling Netflix's confidence in the success of the series. While fans are clamoring for The Kissing Booth 3 to be released as soon as possible, Netflix is carefully rationing out their fresh content, and the movie will be released next year. The Kissing Booth 2 is currently streaming on Netflix with a star cast comprising of Joey King, Joel Courtney, Jacob Elordi, Maisie Richardson-Sellers, Taylor Zakhar Perez and Molly Ringwald. This news arrives from Variety.