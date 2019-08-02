According to Tiffany Haddish, "There is nothing in the world like shooting a movie on the streets of New York City." In a new featurette for the upcoming crime drama The Kitchen, the cast and grew give us insight into how modern day New York City was transformed to its younger self. In the video released by Warner Bros. Pictures, director Andrea Berloff, graphic novel writer Ollie Masters and stars Tiffany Haddish, Elisabeth Moss, Melissa McCarthy, Common, Bryan Darcy James, and James Badge Dale explain the importance of shooting in New York City.

Based on the DC/Vertigo comic book series, The Kitchen is a female-lead story written by Ollie Masters and illustrated by Becky Cloonan and Ming Doyle. It follows the wives of Irish mobsters in Hell's Kitchen, New York, in the 1970s. When several men, including their husbands, are arrested in a mafia sweep, the women take over the business of running their territory. The story takes place during a time when, according to the director:

"Other populations besides Irish people were coming in and Irish people and that way of life was threatened... a lot of violence came out of that as people tried to hold on to what little territory they had."

Andrea Berloff is most known for co-writing Straight Outta Compton, but this will be her directorial debut. She's assembled a cast of powerful actresses to lead the period film. Tiffany Haddish's career has taken off since her hilarious appearance in Girls Trip, and Melissa McCarthy (Can you Ever Forgive Me?) and Elisabeth Moss (The Handmaid's Tale) have strong filmographies with plenty of range. The most important character, however, is New York City. The Kitchen was shot, among other places, in "4 out of the 5 boroughs." The crew had to make various locations throughout Staten Island, Bronx, Brooklyn and Manhattan look like the 1970s, which Dale says was a "wild time in New York". They added trash to the streets, changed the cabs, phonebooths, garbage cans, etc. They transformed it so much the citizens themselves didn't recognize it. Haddish recounted a man coming out of his apartment during films saying, "What happened! What happened to my streets? We work so hard to keep these streets clean!"

The authenticity is well worth it. Not only because the viewers can feel how "gritty, unkempt" and "a little dangerous" Hell's Kitchen was during the 1970's, but because it heightened the actors performance. Common, who plays Gary Silvers explained it like this.

"To know about the politics that existed in it, the gangster world that existed in it and the communities that existed in it really gave me a great foundation for the film itself."

His costars agreed. Moss said by being on location, "You really get the feeling of the city and energy of the city." McCarthy commented on how Hell's kitchen was a "tough, tricky place" in the 1970s, but that the film was able to capture that "bit of a war zone." The Kitchen director is excited to bring authenticity to the screen, saying.

"Im so grateful that we got the opportunity to shoot this here because really It belongs here. Its a new york story and new york fed it."

Hells Kitchen hits theaters on August 9.This news comes to us from Comingsoon.net.