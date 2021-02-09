Filmmaker Neil Marshall is teasing his upcoming horror feature, The Lair, with the director using several key words which are clearly designed to excite fans of the genre. Marshall has recently described the project as being a "full-on monster movie" and cites the likes of Alien, Predator, and his earlier effort Dog Soldiers as major influences. Which should leave genre fans salivating. This news was first reported by Tales from the Boo Crew

"The Reckoning was certainly a return to horror, but I showed a degree of restraint. With the exception of one wagon wheel scene. So I wanted to come back and do a creature feature, I wanted to do some monsters, and just kind of combine elements from Dog Soldiers and Aliens and Predator and things like that. So it's a full-on monster movie with action and explosions and blood and guts and everything. We are just putting the financing together, with plans to shoot in May."

Announced last year, The Lair centers on Royal Air Force pilot Lt. Kate Sinclair, who is on her final flight mission when her jet is shot down over one of the most dangerous rebel strongholds of Afghanistan. She finds refuge in an abandoned underground bunker where deadly man-made creatures - half-human, half-alien and hungry for human flesh - are awakened. Sinclair barely escapes and unknowingly leads the creatures known as Ravagers back to a U.S. army base.

The Lair sounds like the perfect project for Neil Marshall to sink his teeth into. Marshall is producing the film under the banner of Scarlett Productions, the company he runs with his fiancée, actress Charlotte Kirk.

"If The Reckoning was a gothic drama in testament to the power and resilience of women, then The Lair is my true return to full-blooded horror and intense genre action in the style of Dog Soldiers, The Descent and Doomsday," Marshall said in an earlier statement when The Lair was first announced. "I'm making something scary as hell, pulse-pounding and great fun. This is a crowd pleaser, an adrenaline pumping roller-coaster ride; spectacular and loud, inspired by classic genre movies like Aliens, Predator and The Thing and their incredible use of practical creature FX. Featuring a new breed of screen terror, The Lair will be a snarling, ravenous beast of a movie. I'm going to get my hands bloody making this one!"

After he's done scaring audiences with The Lair, Marshall is hopeful that he will one day get the opportunity to return to the werewolf ravaged world of Dog Soldiers. "[Those books] are definitely not closed," the director said of the franchise. "I could revisit [the world of The Descent] but with that one it was kind of intended to be a one-off. And then the sequel got made anyway. Dog Soldiers was always intended to be trilogy. So, the rights for that have been tied up for quite some time, but now there's the possibility of a Dog Soldiers 2, finally."

The director continued, providing a positive update on the status of a potential Dog Soldiers 2. "The initial rumblings are happening. So that's looking semi-likely, we'll see," he revealed. This comes to us from Tales from the Boo Crew.