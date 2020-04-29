One of horror's most iconic faces is getting ready to join the legendary Joe Bob Briggs for a fun night of terrible terror. Groundbreaking FX maestro and sometimes actor Tom Savini will make his presence known this Friday when he stops by to haunt Shudder's streaming hit The Last Drive-In with Joe Bob Briggs for the latest all-new episode.

Shudder, AMC Networks' premium streaming service for horror, thrillers and the supernatural, announced today that horror movie legend and makeup FX master Tom Savini will make a special appearance on the next episode of The Last Drive-In with Joe Bob Briggs, streaming Friday, May 1, at 9PM ET.

Dubbed "the Sultan of Splatter" for his groundbreaking FX work on influential '70s and '80s films like Dawn of the Dead, Friday the 13th and Creepshow, Tom Savini has also made a name for himself as a stuntman, actor (From Dusk 'til Dawn), director (including the 1990 version of Night of the Living Dead and the story By the Silver Water of Lake Champlain in last year's Creepshow series) and teacher.

Savini will be joining Joe Bob Briggs to discuss one of his notable iconic '80s films. Shudder members interested in Savini's life and career can learn more in the documentary Smoke and Mirrors: The Story of Tom Savini, available to stream now.

Savini's appearance will follow a season premiere episode that featured two special guests, co-host AEW wrestling superstar Chris Jericho presenting notorious cult film Bloodsucking Freaks, and actor Kelli Maroney on hand to discuss her work in Chopping Mall and other beloved '80s drive-in classics. New episodes of The Last Drive-In premiere every Friday.

Last week's premiere episode brought AEW "Le Champion" and Fozzy singer Chris Jericho on as a co-host. Said Chris Jericho at the time, "When Joe Bob Briggs asked me to come watch a movie featuring butt darts, brain sucking, backgammon for digits, a maniacal mini-Oates AND a dick dog, I said: what time and what trailer park!"

On The Last Drive-In, Joe Bob Briggs, the world's foremost drive-in movie critic, presents an eclectic horror movie double feature, interrupting the films to expound upon their merits, histories and significance to genre cinema. Episodes of The Last Drive-In first stream on the Shudder TV live feed in the U.S. and Canada before being made available on demand. The show's hashtag, #TheLastDriveIn, has trended on Twitter during the premiere of every episode in season one and across four holiday specials, including Joe Bob's Halloween Hootenanny and A Very Joe Bob Christmas. New episodes will premiere on Shudder Friday nights through June 26.

The Last Drive-In with Joe Bob Briggs series is produced by Matt Manjourides and Justin Martell and directed by Austin Jennings. The new season of The Last Drive-In is part of April's "Halfway to Halloween" Month on Shudder. Other highlights this month include the new series Cursed Films, a new season of Australian slasher Wolf Creek and a special collection of the first eight Friday the 13th movies.