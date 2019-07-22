Alien helmer Ridley Scott is reuniting Ben Affleck and Matt Damon to star in the upcoming revenge thriller The Last Duel. In addition to featuring a rare onscreen teaming between the pair of actors, it will also mark the first time they've worked on a script together since Good Will Hunting. Along with Nicole Holofcener, Affleck and Damon are writing the screenplay, with Scott attached to direct. Under their Scott Free banner, Scott and Kevin Walsh are serving as producers, with Affleck and Damon producing for their Pearl Street banner as well.

The Last Duel can best be described as an adaptation of a real-life story of revenge from many centuries ago. Based on the book The Last Duel: A True Story of Crime, Scandal, and Trial by Eric Jager, the Ridley Scott movie follows dueling French warriors and is set in the 14th century. Affleck and Damon will star as two best friends, the Norman knight Jean de Carrouges and the squire Jacques Le Gris. When the former goes to war, he returns and accuses Le Gris of raping his wife. Because nobody will believe her story, de Carrouges appeals to the king of France to step in, and the decision made is that the two must duel to the death. Believing that the winner of the fight will be chosen by God, de Carrouges is left with the added stipulation of having his wife burned at the stake if he loses the duel.

Ben Affleck and Matt Damon were both still catching their footing in Hollywood when they starred together in the 1997 drama Good Will Hunting. Additionally, the two wrote the movie's screenplay together, which is the only other time the two had done so until now. It follows young janitor Will Hunting (Damon) who discovers himself to be an unrecognized genius. The movie wound up becoming a huge success, grossing over $225 million against a $10 million budget. Awards season was extremely kind to the movie as well, earning Affleck and Damon a Best Original Screenplay Oscar.

While it's rare to see Ben Affleck and Matt Damon appearing in movies together since their first collaboration, it does happen on occasion. Playing themselves, both actors appeared alongside one another in Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back. The scene features them playing a mock sequel to Good Will Hunting, which is much more violent compared to the original. Both actors will also be reuniting for Jay and Silent Bob Reboot when it hits theaters this fall, although it's unclear at this point if the two will be sharing any screen time this time around.

Both Affleck and Damon have only continued to find vast success on their own in separate projects, but it was only a matter of time before the two appeared on-screen together once again. It remains to be seen if The Last Duel will see the same levels of success as Good Will Hunting, but in any case, it's fun to see Affleck starring alongside Damon in an all-new movie. No word yet on a potential release date. This information comes to us from Deadline.