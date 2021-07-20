20th Century Studios has revealed the first trailer for The Last Duel. This seems like an instant awards season contender on paper. It is directed by Ridley Scott (Alien, Gladiator), reunites Good Will Hunting duo Ben Affleck and Matt Damon together on screen together for the first time in years. On top of that, it features an A-list cast that also includes Adam Driver (Star Wars: The Force Awakens, BlacKkKlansman). Not to mention it's a 14th century period piece, and Scott has had luck digging into the past in his previous works.

The trailer opens with some ominous voiceover before cutting to some action shots. We then get into some serious medieval stuff, jousting knights and things of that nature, before we get to the heart of the matter. An accusation of a horrible crime is put forth, which sets Matt Damon and Adam Driver on a course to duel to the death.

The Last Duel is set amid the Hundred Years War. Based on real events, the movie unravels long-held assumptions about France's last sanctioned duel between Jean de Carrouges and Jacques Le Gris, two friends who became bitter rivals. Carrouges is a respected knight known for his bravery and skill on the battlefield. Le Gris, meanwhile, is a Norman squire whose intelligence and eloquence make him one of the most admired nobles in the court. When Carrouges' wife is brutally assaulted by Le Gris, which he denies doing, she refuses to stay silent. After she steps forward to face her alleged attacker, a grueling duel to the death is set that places the fate of all three in God's hands.

Matt Damon stars as Jean de Carrouges, Adam Driver is Jacques Le Gris, with Ben Affleck as Count Pierre d'Alençon. The cast also includes Jodie Comer (Killing Eve, Free Guy) as Marguerite de Carrouges. The screenplay was penned by Nicole Holofcener (Can You Ever Forgive Me?), who worked alongside Affleck and Damon. It is based on the book by Eric Jager. Ridley Scott produces with Kevin J. Walsh, Jennifer Fox, Nicole Holofcener, Damon and Affleck. Kevin Halloran, Drew Vinton, Madison Ainley serve as executive producers. Scott had this to say about it.

"I love working with Matt, so it was an added bonus to be able to work with him and Ben as both actors and as screenwriters, along with Nicole Holofcener, and I knew it would be a great result. I had admired the show 'Killing Eve' and had been looking for the opportunity to present Jodie Comer with a challenging role. Her performance as Marguerite will make her one of the great actresses of her generation."

While it's still early, this Ridley Scott movie is filled to the bring with Oscar favorites. Undoubtedly Disney, who ultimately controls the project since the merger with Fox took place, will put resources behind it to get some awards-season love later this year. Assuming critics respond kindly. We should hear some word on that front soon enough though. The Last Duel is set to hit theaters on October 15 from 20th Century Studios. Be sure to check out the trailer for yourself.