Disney's Star Wars: The Last Jedi is still managing to put up big numbers, even in its sixth frame in theaters. Over the weekend, the movie earned an additional $6.5 million in eighth place, which helped it cross a new box office milestone. The movie's current weekend take helped put the movie over the $600 million box office milestone. While it remains to be seen how much more this movie can earn during its box office run, it certainly won't come close to any of the records set by Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

2015's Star Wars: The Force Awakens still has the records for highest opening weekend ($247.9 million) and all time domestic gross ($936.6 million), and while The Last Jedi has already become the top movie at the domestic and global box office, the movie did fail at the Chinese box office. Still, it did become the third Star Wars movie in a row to become the top-grossing movie at the domestic box office, following Star Wars: The Force Awakens and Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. Still, it seems possible that this streak may come to an end in 2018.

Disney will release Solo: A Star Wars Story as its annual Star Wars movie this May, but there have been rumors it will eventually be shifted to December, following The Force Awakens and Rogue One. Still, many believe that Avengers: Infinity War will become the top-grossing movie of the year, breaking the streak. Some may be concerned by The Last Jedi's China box office performance, with the movie being pulled quite early from theaters. It's possible this could indicate that future Star Wars movies won't perform well in the Middle Kingdom but that remains to be seen.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi brings Luke Skywalker's peaceful and solitary existence to an end, when he encounters Rey, a young woman who shows strong signs of the Force. Her desire to learn the ways of the Jedi forces Luke Skywalker to make a decision that changes their lives forever. Meanwhile, Kylo Ren and General Hux lead the First Order in an all-out assault against Leia and the Resistance for supremacy of the galaxy. Many fans have wondered how The Last Jedi will set up the final installment of this new trilogy, but we likely won't find out much about Star Wars 9 anytime soon, at least not in any official capacity.

The Last Jedi director Rian Johnson recently took to social media to defend his decision to reveal Rey's parents, who were revealed to be drunks who sold their child for money. It remains to be see if more details will be revealed about these parents in Star Wars 9. Rian Johnson will also be developing a brand new Star Wars trilogy that will feature all new characters that won't be connected to any of the previous movies. The box office data for the weekend was uncovered by Box Office Mojo earlier today.