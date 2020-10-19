Rian Johnson has shared a new image of the late Carrie Fisher from his writing journals. Johnson showed off six full journals that he used to craft The Last Jedi, which span from 2014 to 2016. Johnson rediscovered the journals while he was cleaning out his closet over the weekend. The director has had a lot to say about the Star Wars franchise after the release of the 2017 movie, and he'll have more to say when he unveils his new trilogy in the future.

In addition to the Carrie Fisher polaroid, The Last Jedi journals from Rian Johnson also feature an image of Baby Driver director Edgar Wright and actress Kelly Marie Tran. Johnson did not add much to the post, but Star Wars fans will more than likely enjoy getting a new look at Fisher, along with some insight into how the director first approaches his big screen projects. By the looks of things, Johnson spends a few months filling up one journal before moving on to the next.

Rian Johnson has not given out very much information about his untitled Star Wars trilogy, which is not surprising. He previously teased that the new movies will "go someplace new," while allowing fans to "meet some new folks." Johnson concluded by noting that it will "tell a new story." The Skywalker Saga is officially wrapped up, thanks to The Rise of Skywalker, which means we're going to be seeing some brand-new characters in Johnson's trilogy. Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy revealed that Johnson was collaborating with David Benioff and D.B. Weiss back in 2018, who were working on their own series of Star Wars at the time. They have since parted ways with the franchise.

In September 2018, Disney's Bob Iger said that there would be a "slowdown" on the release of big screen Star Wars projects. At the time, Iger said that he felt there had been "a little too much, too fast." He later reaffirmed that take in 2019, noting, "We will take a pause, some time, and reset ... There will be other Stars Wars movies, but there will be a bit of a hiatus." Some fans thought that that Johnson's trilogy was getting canceled, but the director confirmed that he is still working on the trilogy.

The Last Jedi might be the most divisive movie in the Star Wars franchise. Fans were torn when it was released, with some standing by Rian Johnson's flip of the script, while others were pretty angry about it. Lucasfilm and Kathleen Kennedy were very supportive of Rian Johnson and the movie and she has talked about her excitement of working with him again in the future. For now, we'll just have to wait and see what Johnson comes up with. In the meantime, you can check out The Last Jedi journals and the image of Carrie Fisher above, thanks to Rian Johnson's Instagram account.