Rian Johnson's The Last Jedi is still being picked apart by Star Wars fans nine months after it hit theaters. Johnson took what fans thought they were getting and flipped the script, turning in something that was pretty much unexpected, which angered many hardcore fans. However, much like the novelization of the film, we're getting some new background information that was not present on the big screen in the comic book adaptation, and this time, it has to do with the death of Luke Skywalker.

Mark Hamill recently responded to a fan on social media who wanted to know why Luke Skywalker acted the way he did in The Last Jedi, and the actor still claims that he doesn't know. While that piece of the argument is not gone over in the new comic book adaptation, the death of Luke is. We now know what the Jedi master was thinking when he died at the conclusion to the film.

Luke Skywalker disappeared, leaving only his Jedi robe behind, much like Obi-Wan Kenobi before him. The death was unexpected, but it was poetic and set a callback to A New Hope with the setting of twin suns. In The Last Jedi comic, we see Luke come to the realization that he's going to die and his acceptance of his fate. Luke is seen looking out at the twin suns and says, "And so it ends as it began." It's not a ton of information, but that kind of dialogue could've ruined the moment during the film.

Mark Hamill is set to return for J.J. Abrams' Star Wars 9, though it's not clear how big of a part he will have. There has been speculation that he will be back as a Force Ghost to help Rey and there have been rumors that he'll show up with Anakin, Obi-Wan, and Yoda. That obviously hasn't been confirmed, but there are a lot of ways that the story of the last film in the Skywalker saga can go, which will include the Force in some way, even if it's just passing the torch to a younger generation.

The Last Jedi remains to be a divisive movie amongst Star Wars fans, and there's nothing wrong with that. Everybody is entitled to their own opinion. With that being said, it's cool to get some official canon backstory from the novelizations and comic books, whether it's learning more about Snoke, or seeing what was going through Luke Skywalker's mind before he vanished. Luke was a different character in the last film, but he was back to a new version of himself by the time the credits rolled, for better or for worse. You can purchase The Last Jedi comic from Marvel and then check out the panels of that show the death of Luke Skywalker below.