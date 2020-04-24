John Boyega is not a fan of a particular line of Finn dialogue in Star Wars: The Last Jedi. Boyega has been pretty active on social media over the past few weeks, answering questions from Star Wars fans and bating trolls. The young actor has been pretty open about his feelings on the sequel trilogy, noting earlier this week that he found elements of The Rise of Skywalker to be disappointing, though noting that he and the rest of the cast have all moved on.

While John Boyega found some elements in The Rise of Skywalker to be disappointing, he is beyond proud of the work he and the rest of the cast pulled off over the course of three movies. With that being said, Boyega has been pretty critical of Rian Johnson's The Last Jedi since it hit theaters in late 2017. A Star Wars fan recently reached out to the Finn actor to ask about the "chrome dome" reference to Captain Phasma in the movie. The fan wanted to know if Boyega had ad-libbed the line. Boyega responded by saying, "nope," and then placed a lot of the barfing emojis next to his response.

It appears that the "chrome dome" line in The Last Jedi isn't exactly John Boyega's favorite. While that line hasn't really come up in arguments over the movie, just about everything else about the movie has been picked apart by Star Wars fans. Rian Johnson still gets trolled on social media, over two years after the movie hit theaters, for the decisions that he made in the sequel trilogy's second installment.

John Boyega was critical of The Last Jedi, especially leading up to The Rise of Skywalker release. The actor felt that things started off pretty well with 2015's The Force Awakens. "The Last Jedi if I'm being honest I'd say that was feeling a bit iffy for me," Boyega said. "I didn't necessarily agree with a lot of the choices in that and that's something that I spoke to Mark [Hamill] a lot about, and we had conversations about it. And it was hard for all of us, because we were separated." Mark Hamill also expressed some criticism on social media, but later regretted doing so.

The Last Jedi is the black sheep of the sequel trilogy. However, that doesn't mean there aren't Star Wars fans who love it. There is a large group of fans who appreciate what Rian Johnson was trying to accomplish by trying something new. He took all of the expectations that fans may have had and did away with them, presenting something unique and, arguably, refreshing within the Star Wars franchise. Maybe in time the movie will be looked at in a different light. For now, John Boyega is really not happy with the "chrome dome" line from the movie. You can check out John Boyega's Twitter response to the line below.

Nope. 🤢🤢🤢🤢🤢🤢🤢🤢🤢 — John Boyega (@JohnBoyega) April 20, 2020