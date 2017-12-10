The first social media reviews are here for Star Wars: The Last Jedi are here and they're unbelievably positive, with some calling it the best Star Wars movie since The Empire Strikes Back. There are no spoilers below, just reactions, so for those of you who are afraid of something getting ruined, you're okay to read forward. Official reviews for the movie won't be live until December 12th, but if there anything like the reviews seen on social media, we're all in for a treat. Not one review has had something negative to say at this point, which is rare.

Many Star Wars fans have been skeptical with the footage that has been shown so far via the trailers and TV spots. Several fans already hate the Porgs even though they've never seen them on the big screen and have no idea how the cute little bastards fit into the plot at all. Others are bummed that we're going to get to see a lot more of Snoke and that Kylo Ren is seen reaching out his hand. Basically, if there's a fan of a franchise that will find something wrong with a movie before sitting through it, it's Star Wars fans. So hopefully, these early reactions to the movie will get even the most jaded fan into the theater.

The world premiere of the eighth chapter in the Skywalker saga, directed by Rian Johnson, took place in Hollywood on Saturday night and some lucky fans were able to see the movie before all of the regular folk. Movieweb's own Ryan Downey calls the The Last Jedi, "bold, courageous, & risky," which should come as a relief to the fans that believed Rian Johnson was going to make The Empire Strikes Back part 2. Downey clearly enjoyed the movie and he had this to say.

"The Last Jedi is bold, courageous, & risky. This isn't a franchise spinning its wheels. The surprises work. The action is inventive. The Force mythology is new but consistent w/ canon. Everything feels earned. @RianJohnson nailed it. @HamillHimself is at his best. Everyone shines.‬"

Gizmodo's Germain Lussier felt similar about the movie and said, "Star Wars: The Last Jedi is everything. Intense, funny, emotional, exciting. It's jam-packed with absolutely jaw dropping moments and I loved it so, so much. I'm still shaking." Intense is a word that keeps popping up, so The Last Jedi might not be for the faint of heart.

Deadpool creator Rob Liefeld simply said, "There is nothing better than The Last Jedi," which may be the best review out of all of them. The praise does not stop there. Even the LA Times got into the Star Wars spirit. SlashFilm's Peter Sciretta called the movie different and also mentioned how emotional the movie is. Sciretta explains.

"Star Wars: The Last Jedi is so very different, exciting, surprising. So many emotions, so many amazing moments. Stay away from spoilers."

The LA Times Jen Yamato claimed that the movie "is so beautifully human, populist, funny, and surprising. I cried when one POC heroine got her moment because films like these leave their mark on entire generations, and representation matters." Fandango managing editor Erik Davis wrote said that The Last Jedi, "is absolutely fantastic - gripping, touching, funny and powerful w/ gorgeous shots and the most badass battles."

These are just a few of the early reviews that we have collected for The Last Jedi and there are plenty more that you can read down below, which have all been certified spoiler free. SO go ahead and dive in and let the 4-5 day countdown begin, because it's on. Director Rian Johnson has made a truly original Star Wars movie and it is a must see for anybody that has even the slightest interest in it. The Last Jedi officially opens on Friday, December 15th and while you wait, check out some early reviews courtesy of Ryan Downey's Twitter account.

#TheLastJedi is bold, courageous, & risky. This isn’t a franchise spinning its wheels. The surprises work. The action is inventive. The Force mythology is new but consistent w/ canon. Everything feels earned. @RianJohnson nailed it. @HamillHimself is at his best. Everyone shines. pic.twitter.com/uY4zJrDhXJ — Ryan J. Downey (@ryandowney) December 10, 2017

#StarWarsTheLastJedi is absolutely fantastic. It's everything you could want out of a new #StarWars movie. Driving the story forward with plenty of new elements to chew on, and big surprises. @HamillHimself brings back those Luke Skywalker chills we've all been yearning for! pic.twitter.com/BaQskpXq28 — Brian Balchack (@creepshows) December 10, 2017

Massive congrats to my friend @rianjohnson for the dazzling writing and directing work he shared tonight! Yes, a great chapter of a blockbuster franchise, spectacular and unpredictable, but also his own voice shining through... kudos! — Mangold (@mang0ld) December 10, 2017

#TheLastJedi is absolutely fantastic - gripping, touching, funny and powerful w/ gorgeous shots and the most badass battles. When it gets going, holy crap does it get going. Hands down the best #StarWars movie since Empire pic.twitter.com/nWWAhlNMJo — ErikDavis (@ErikDavis) December 10, 2017

Cannot overestimate just how gorgeous this film is. I salute you @rianjohnson - some of these shots are all-timers and then some — ErikDavis (@ErikDavis) December 10, 2017

I can’t believe The Last Jedi exists. @rianjohnson is a madman and I love him for it. He takes Star Wars to the edge and throws it over. What a crazy, awesome movie. We’ll be talking about this one for a long, long time. — Germain Lussier (@GermainLussier) December 10, 2017

There aren’t enough words to express how much I LOVED #StarWars#TheLastJedi! It is mind-blowing! I’m in geek heaven! pic.twitter.com/unXfYMkIle — Jenna Busch (@JennaBusch) December 10, 2017

#TheLastJedi is incredibly satisfying and hands down Mark Hamill's best performance as Luke Skywalker — Aaron Couch (@AaronCouch) December 10, 2017

Impressed with #StarWars: #TheLastJedi. It makes some big, impressive and surprising moves that I definitely didn't expect. Not all of the plot stuff is exactly perfect, but the character work is once again fantastic, and it's just amazing to see Luke Skywalker back in action. — Eric Eisenberg (@eeisenberg) December 10, 2017

I have a one-word review of #TheLastJedi that I believe I’m allowed to share: LUUUUUUUUKE. — Joanna Robinson (@jowrotethis) December 10, 2017

You may not always feel how you want to feel, but the feelings will be genuine and deep, and I am grateful for them. Especially when it comes to @carrieffisher. #TheLastJedipic.twitter.com/gw2ntT3ATp — Anthony Breznican (@Breznican) December 10, 2017

Still freaking out over this humongous AT-M6 Walker. And over the insane action sequences in #TheLastJedi. 👏👏 #starwars#premierepic.twitter.com/e2vK5X1efu — Carly Mallenbaum (@ThatGirlCarly) December 10, 2017

Luke was right: "This is not going to go the way you think." #TheLastJedi will shatter you - and then make you whole again. pic.twitter.com/PJyYpH5loP — Anthony Breznican (@Breznican) December 10, 2017

It’s AMAZING. Just amazing. Have a lot to process, but WOW. #lastjedi — Ryan Parker (@TheRyanParker) December 10, 2017

THE LAST JEDI has more goosebump moments than any Star Wars movie I can remember. I was grinning for most of the 2 and a half hours. A worthy and great Star Wars film. The franchise is in great hands. Kudos to @rianjohnson — Josh Horowitz (@joshuahorowitz) December 10, 2017

SPACE DERN — Kyle Buchanan (@kylebuchanan) December 10, 2017

#StarWars: The Last Jedi is so beautifully human, populist, funny, and surprising. I cried when one POC heroine got her moment because films like these leave their mark on entire generations -- and representation matters — jen yamato (@jenyamato) December 10, 2017

#TheLastJedi is going to spark much more debate amongst fandom than TFA. It's good! But there's a bit more fat than we're used to in non-prequel Star Wars films. — Da7e Galactic Historian Gonzales (@Da7e) December 10, 2017

The Last Jedi is incredible. Character at the forefront, amazing action and so so so much emotional payoff decades in the making. I will be watching this one a lot. pic.twitter.com/KVOjLhwk27 — Eric Vespe (@EricVespe) December 10, 2017

#StarWarsTheLastJedi floored me. @rianjohnson and the team nail so much - thrills, laughs, heart and most of all, pushing the characters/overall franchise a major step forward. Some really rich material to explore in the future. Can't wait for more. — Perri Nemiroff (@PNemiroff) December 10, 2017

In the immediate adrenaline high aftermath of #TheLastJedi, I rank it at 3, behind Empire and ANH. I laughed, I cried, I made this face: 😱 avoid spoilers at all costs — Laura Prudom (@LauInLA) December 10, 2017

Wowww #TheLastJedi So much to process/ think about. But I am FULLY in love w/ a character arc I didn't expect. — Kara Warner (@karawarner) December 10, 2017

Star Wars: The Last Jedi is a triumph. So many big moments, so much emotion, so much to digest. Had the whole crowd cheering and woah’ing. — Kevin Polowy (@djkevlar) December 10, 2017

There will be nitpicks, but #TheLastJedi is an excellent #StarWars movie. — Scott Mendelson (@ScottMendelson) December 10, 2017

IT DOES NOT GET BETTER THAN STAR WARS THE LAST JEDI!!!!!! — robertliefeld (@robertliefeld) December 10, 2017

#StarWars#TheLastJedi is AWESOME! I'm overwhelmed with all sorts of emotion on how incredible @rianjohnson's movie is! I can't wait to see it again. Also, PORGS!!! — Umberto Gonzalez (@elmayimbe) December 10, 2017

I CHOSE:

HOLY BALLS!!! Rian crushes it. Dear God, I hope I pick this tweet. It means #TheLastJedi made me feel like a kid again. HELLS YEAH!!! — Adam F. Goldberg (@adamfgoldberg) December 10, 2017