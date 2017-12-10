The first social media reviews are here for Star Wars: The Last Jedi are here and they're unbelievably positive, with some calling it the best Star Wars movie since The Empire Strikes Back. There are no spoilers below, just reactions, so for those of you who are afraid of something getting ruined, you're okay to read forward. Official reviews for the movie won't be live until December 12th, but if there anything like the reviews seen on social media, we're all in for a treat. Not one review has had something negative to say at this point, which is rare.

Many Star Wars fans have been skeptical with the footage that has been shown so far via the trailers and TV spots. Several fans already hate the Porgs even though they've never seen them on the big screen and have no idea how the cute little bastards fit into the plot at all. Others are bummed that we're going to get to see a lot more of Snoke and that Kylo Ren is seen reaching out his hand. Basically, if there's a fan of a franchise that will find something wrong with a movie before sitting through it, it's Star Wars fans. So hopefully, these early reactions to the movie will get even the most jaded fan into the theater.

The world premiere of the eighth chapter in the Skywalker saga, directed by Rian Johnson, took place in Hollywood on Saturday night and some lucky fans were able to see the movie before all of the regular folk. Movieweb's own Ryan Downey calls the The Last Jedi, "bold, courageous, & risky," which should come as a relief to the fans that believed Rian Johnson was going to make The Empire Strikes Back part 2. Downey clearly enjoyed the movie and he had this to say.

"The Last Jedi is bold, courageous, & risky. This isn't a franchise spinning its wheels. The surprises work. The action is inventive. The Force mythology is new but consistent w/ canon. Everything feels earned. @RianJohnson nailed it. @HamillHimself is at his best. Everyone shines.‬"

Gizmodo's Germain Lussier felt similar about the movie and said, "Star Wars: The Last Jedi is everything. Intense, funny, emotional, exciting. It's jam-packed with absolutely jaw dropping moments and I loved it so, so much. I'm still shaking." Intense is a word that keeps popping up, so The Last Jedi might not be for the faint of heart.

Deadpool creator Rob Liefeld simply said, "There is nothing better than The Last Jedi," which may be the best review out of all of them. The praise does not stop there. Even the LA Times got into the Star Wars spirit. SlashFilm's Peter Sciretta called the movie different and also mentioned how emotional the movie is. Sciretta explains.

"Star Wars: The Last Jedi is so very different, exciting, surprising. So many emotions, so many amazing moments. Stay away from spoilers."

The LA Times Jen Yamato claimed that the movie "is so beautifully human, populist, funny, and surprising. I cried when one POC heroine got her moment because films like these leave their mark on entire generations, and representation matters." Fandango managing editor Erik Davis wrote said that The Last Jedi, "is absolutely fantastic - gripping, touching, funny and powerful w/ gorgeous shots and the most badass battles."

These are just a few of the early reviews that we have collected for The Last Jedi and there are plenty more that you can read down below, which have all been certified spoiler free. SO go ahead and dive in and let the 4-5 day countdown begin, because it's on. Director Rian Johnson has made a truly original Star Wars movie and it is a must see for anybody that has even the slightest interest in it. The Last Jedi officially opens on Friday, December 15th and while you wait, check out some early reviews courtesy of Ryan Downey's Twitter account.