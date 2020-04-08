Much like the current global situation, it feels like the debate surrounding director Rian Johnson's The Last Jedi has been going on forever. Whether the movie was the greatest thing to happen to the long-running franchise in years or the first sign of the apocalypse will no doubt be disputed long after humanity has become dust and the Earth is now inhabited by Star Wars discussing machines. Well, now two of the editors close to Disney's Star Wars trilogy have spoken out against Rian Johnson's Star Wars: The Last Jedi, claiming that the 2017 movie was designed to "undo" the franchise's arc.

Editors Maryann Brandon and Mary Jo Markey have been discussing The Last Jedi, communicating their feelings about the movie as gently as possible, but ultimately they both have some rather harsh things to say about Rian Johnson's approach. Brandon at least gives some credit to Johnson, however, their words do feel like they are leading up to an ominous "but"...

"It was a different take on the Star Wars saga. To Rian's credit, he stuck to what he wanted to do, and he wanted to deconstruct the film and go a different direction, and I know it's controversial, but isn't that good?"

Markey meanwhile does not hold back, even stating that The Last Jedi felt like an attempt to undo the story laid out in The Force Awakens, rather than build upon it.

"It's very strange to have the second film so consciously undo the storytelling of the first film. I'm sorry, that's what it felt like. I don't even feel like that's true about the third film. It took where the second film ended and tried to tell a story, I didn't feel like it was consciously trying to... it didn't feel that way."

Their thoughts, of course, echo the sentiments of those fans who came away displeased with the direction that The Last Jedi decided to go in, with many feeling that the movie tried too hard to subvert expectations, and proved to be detrimental to the not only the movie itself but the new trilogy as a whole.

It does seem to be that Brandon and Markey are in denial ever so slightly though with regards to their opinions on the third movie in the trilogy The Rise of Skywalker, as many fans also felt that the J.J. Abrams-directed installment tried too hard to back-track on the decisions Rian Johnson made in The Last Jedi and thus undo that movie. So, the new trilogy is really just a series of revoking and overturns. It might have been a good idea to plan the trilogy out from the start, eh?

Directed and co-written by J.J. Abrams, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker stars Daisy Ridley, Adam Driver, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Lupita Nyong' o, Domhnall Gleeson, Kelly Marie Tran, Joonas Suotamo, Billie Lourd, Keri Russell, Anthony Daniels, Mark Hamill, Billy Dee Williams, and Carrie Fisher, with Naomi Ackie and Richard E. Grant and is the final movie in the decade-spanning Skywalker saga. This comes to us from Light the Fuse Podcast.