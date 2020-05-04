Darth Maul voice actor Sam Witwer doesn't think Rian Johnson did his Star Wars "homework" when he was making The Last Jedi. Witwer is just the latest person to reveal their thoughts on the divisive movie after over two years of fierce debate. One of the biggest problems that fans seem to have with the storyline is the way Johnson portrayed Luke Skywalker. Even Mark Hamill voiced some displeasure with the way he played the character in the sequel trilogy.

Sam Witwer discussed The Last Jedi during a Star Wars Battlefront II live Twitch stream. Witwer has been talking with Star Wars fans quite a bit lately, mostly over the topic of Darth Maul and The Clone Wars series. But, one fan decided to ask him for his thoughts on Rian Johnson's The Last Jedi. You can read what Witwer had to say below.

"The Last Jedi, to me, felt like a movie made by a guy who hadn't quite done his homework... I think Rian Johnson's a talented guy, but Bruce Lee didn't develop Jeet Kune Do without learning Kung Fu first. You can't reinvent Star Wars without knowing Star Wars first and he didn't -- for me -- make a compelling argument for why Luke didn't go and help his sister."

While some Star Wars fans will agree with what Sam Witwer had to say about The Last Jedi, there are more than a few who still stand up for the choices made by Rian Johnson. Instead of going in a linear direction like the sequel trilogy had done up to that point with The Force Awakens, Johnson took some bold chances and tried to do something new with the franchise. Fans have passionately argued about said choices for over two years now, while also lumping The Rise of Skywalker in there too.

The sequel trilogy as a whole has been analyzed to death, with fans divided on the quality of the storylines. Both J.J. Abrams and Rian Johnson knew exactly what they were getting into when they made their installments and also knew very well that they weren't going to be able to please everybody at the end of the day. This has led Star Wars fans to focus on other material in the franchise, including movies like Rogue One and the first live-action series, The Mandalorian.

The Mandalorian was seen as a breath of fresh, yet familiar, air by Star Wars fans. The storytelling was instantly praised as fans were shocked by what they saw at the end of the first episode. Sam Witwer has teased that the upcoming season 2 is going to be incredible, though the series really doesn't need any more hype. As for where the big screen stories will go next, that is unclear, but Rian Johnson is still developing his own trilogy at the moment, which means it will more than likely be a big unpredictable. You can check out Sam Witwer's live stream over at Twitch.