The debate rages on as to whether director Rian Johnson's The Last Jedi is the greatest movie in the franchise or cinematic vomit. The director will no doubt be talking about it until the end of time, and he has recently stated that he wishes he could have test screened the movie before release. No doubt some Star Wars fans will be responding with an eye-roll so powerful it rotates their whole body, followed by a sarcastic "no duh, Sherlock".

"It was like a party in the theater, it was really fun. It was like the first time I was like 'Oh wow, this actually plays. This is good.' Which is really nice and that's something on Star Wars, you can't test Star Wars movies for a lot of different reasons. I've always hated test screening, and when we were making Star Wars, at a certain point in the process you're like 'God, I would give my left arm to put this in front of 300 people in Burbank and just see how it plays.'"

Rian Johnson compared his experience making the massive sci-fi blockbuster to his experience making the much smaller whodunnit Knives Out. It seems that one of the things that seemed to help the director get the best out of his movie was a test screening which allowed him to see what worked and what didn't. According to Johnson, this was not something that he was able to do for The Last Jedi.

Bearing in mind how averse to spoilers Disney is, and how difficult it would be to plug any leaks that might come out of a test screening, it is not all that surprising that when it comes to the Star Wars movies, test screenings are not the done thing. In hindsight, Johnson regrets that this part of the process was not available to him, and considering the furiously dedicated fanbase, a test screening might well have helped Johnson tweak the movie in places and ultimately make it less polarizing.

While The Last Jedi was met with a near-unanimous positive critical reception, the fan response was decidedly more mixed, with a certain section of the fanbase taking it as nothing less than a personal insult to both them and the franchise itself. This is largely due to Johnson's storytelling decisions, such as making the heroic Luke Skywalker a cynical hermit among various other expectation subversions, which, while some found them incredibly refreshing, others found them an affront.

Despite this, Johnson has spoken fondly several times about his experience in a galaxy far, far away and is expected to return to the franchise for another trilogy. He will also be returning to the adventures of detective Benoit Blanc for a sequel to Knives Out which will follow a brand new case involving a whole new host of colorful characters. Daniel Craig will once again take on the role of the investigator with the caricatured southern accent, with the movie aiming for release either next year or the year after.

