There was big backlash against Rian Johnson's The Last Jedi when it first came out, which still reverberates today, 6 months after its release. One of the biggest problems that many Star Wars fans had was the infamous "Leia Poppins" scene when Leia Organa is seen flying through space after getting blasted off of the bridge from the Resistance ship. Never mind the fact that she had never used the Force before, it was just how amazingly silly it looked. Even the most positive Star Wars fans were taken aback by that scene, so somebody decided to take matters into their own hands to "fix" it with the help of the mighty Led Zeppelin.

The short clip that fixes the "Leia Poppins" scene in The Last Jedi was made by Twitter user Josh Scully, and it's pretty awesome. Not only does he take the Poppins scene, but he mashes it up with Admiral Holdo's sacrifice as well set to the tune of Led Zeppelin's epic "Immigrant Song." Instead of Holdo's sacrifice, it's cut to Leia blasting through Snoke's ship and blowing it to pieces while Robert Plant howls in time to the space destruction. Not only it is it pretty epic, it's also hilarious.

Led Zeppelin's "Immigrant Song" was recently used to great effect in Taika Waititi's Thor: Ragnarok. The band is usually very selective about who they license their music to and for what kind of product it is. However, the band was reportedly really excited about being able to hear their music within the context of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. It doesn't hurt that they were also paid mega bucks for the use of the song either.

Originally, Thor: Ragnarok score composer and Devo mastermind Mark Mothersbaugh, wanted to embellish some pieces of the original music and add symphonic flourishes when the song was used in the second part of the movie. However, Led Zeppelin flat out denied any tampering with "Immigrant Song," which was a good decision. The song is used twice and to great effect. Hell, it even elevated The Last Jedi in a short 20-second clip. "Immigrant Song" might just have to end up getting used everywhere from now on, like the new Wilhelm scream.

In all seriousness, The Last Jedi clip is just a lot of fun to watch when cut to Led Zeppelin's "Immigrant Song." The Russo Brothers kind of blew it not using the song when Thor first lands in Wakanda to battle the Black Order and Thanos in Infinity War. Maybe when the movie is released on video, someone will "fix" that scene as well. For now, we'll just have to make new with this hilarious mashup between Led Zeppelin and The Last Jedi. You can check out the clever mashup below, courtesy of Josh Scully's Twitter account.