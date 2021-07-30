Jean-Claude Van Damme is back in action in The Last Mercenary, now streaming on Netflix. A French action comedy movie from director David Charhon, The Last Mercenary stars Van Damme in the lead role as a former secret service agent on a mission to save his son. A trailer for the movie was released ahead of its streaming debut on Netflix, which you can check out below for a sneak peek at Van Damme throwing kicks once again.

In The Last Mercenary, Jean-Claude Van Damme is a former secret service agent who must urgently return to France when his estranged son is falsely accused of arms and drug trafficking by the government. Though there are comedic elements, the movie features plenty of Van Damme back in action with the 60-year-old kicking faces, busting heads, and dodging bullets. It seems to be a must-see movie for big fans of the actor that have enjoyed his body of work.

David Charhon directs The Last Mercenary using a screenplay co-written with Ismael Sy Savane. Along with JCVD, the movie stars Alban Ivanov, Assa Sylla, Samir Decazza, Eric Judor, Miou-Miou, and Michel Crémadès. Charhon also produced with Jean-Charles Levy, Nicolas Manuel, Olivier Albou, Laurence Schonberg, Jakema Charhon, Eponine Maillet, Olias Barco, and Vlad Riashyn.

"The Last Mercenary is an incredibly exciting project and allows me to take on a new genre. I've always been a fan of Jean-Paul Belmondo and I hope to take up the torch of action comedy in my own way," JCVD previously said of the movie, via Deadline. "David Charhon's script brings all these elements together in a very successful way - a beautiful story with emotion, a lot of action and a lot of humor. I'm also very happy to work alongside a new generation of talent.

Charhon added: "I want to return to the great tradition of action films of the '80s and '90s - those cult films we all love where the heroes were out of the ordinary, the stunts were all more impressive and truer than life, and all punctuated with humor. Only Jean-Claude could embody this unparalleled golden age of cinema."

An actor and martial artist, Van Damme is particularly well known for his martial arts action movies like Bloodsport, Cyborg, and Kickboxer. A staple of the action genre during the 1990s, JDVD also appeared in other fan favorites like Lionheart, Death Warrant, Universal Soldier, Timecop, Street Fighter, and Sudden Death. He has more recently played antagonist characters in movies like The Expendables 2, Universal Soldier: Day of Reckoning, and Enemies Closer.

Van Damme is also trying to get his next movie, Frenchy, a proper release. Starring JCVD in the lead role, the action drama is also written, directed, co-edited, and co-produced by the Bloodsport star. In the works for more than a decade, the movie was first shot in 2008 with reshoots adding new material in 2012, but it still has yet to be released. After years of undergoing multiple new cuts and edits, it was given its Frenchy name last year, though it still has yet to be picked up by a distributor.

Van Damme can next be heard as the voice of Jean Clawed in Minions: The Rise of Gru which is set for a theatrical release on July 1, 2022. You can watch The Last Mercenary now on Netflix.