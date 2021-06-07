It seems these days that you really can't stop the action heroes of the '80s and '90s, even when they are almost at an age many would be more than ready to put their knife-strapped boots up and relax. One of the action genre's best known names is back in a new comedy thriller next month on Netflix. Jean-Claude Van Damme leads The Last Mercenary, which will premiere July 30th on the streaming platform. Today, Netflix put out the trailer, which seems to show that even at 60, the Muscles From Brussels is not ready for a nice quiet life of gardening just yet.

The official synopsis of Van Damme's first movie in two years, reads, "Richard Brumère, aka 'La Brume' ('The Mist'), a former French secret service special agent turned mercenary, is back in the saddle as the immunity he was granted 25 years earlier for his son Archibald is lifted. A mob operation threatens Archibald's life. To save him, Richard will have to reach out to his old contacts, join forces with a bunch of reckless youngsters from the projects and an offbeat bureaucrat - but mostly find the courage to let Archibald know he's his father."

Starring alongside Jean-Claude Van Damme are Alban Ivanov, Assa Sylla, Samir Decazza, Patrick Timsit, Eric Judor, and Miou-Miou, while David Charhon directs. As you would expect, the trailer delivers a good idea of what to expect from the movie, and it is fair to say that fans of Van Damme are not likely to be disappointed. Having appeared in some of the biggest and most brutal action movies of the 80s, there just seems to be something about the big men of action such as Van Damme, Stallone and Schwarzenegger that just keep people coming back for more and who are we to argue that sometimes there is nothing better than watching a guy who could be your granddad beating seven bells out a horde of inconsequential henchmen.

As well as The Last Mercenary, Van Damme will be also seen taking on a somewhat different role as he provides the voice of Jean Clawed, a giant lobster, in Minions: The Rise of Gru. While it may not seem like a role that would attract one of the hardest working men in the industry, he is not alone as the movie also includes voice turns from fellow screen tough guys Dolph Lundgren and Danny Trejo, as well as Xena Warrior Princess herself, Lucy Lawless. As any movie star will tell you, sometimes you just have be able to not take yourself too seriously, and as villains of the movie I expect that their bad guy personas will be more side splitting than skull crushing.

The Last Mercenary arrives on Netflix on the 30th of July, and promises to be a good old fashioned action movie that doesn't pretend to be something it's not. Are you looking forward to see Van Damme busting heads again? I'm sure his legion of fans will be sure to lap it up when the movie premieres.