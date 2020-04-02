Forget about waiting for the long anticipated The Last of Us movie that recently got turned into a TV show. Now, Gamers have been dealt quite the big blow as The Last of Us Part II video game has officially been delayed yet again. The move was announced by publisher Naughty Dog, as well as the folks at PlayStation. The much-anticipated sequel was set to arrive on May 29. No new release date has been set, which means the game has been delayed indefinitely.

The situation the world currently finds itself in has led to the delay. While The Last of Us 2 is nearly done, according to Naughty Dog, the finishing touches on the video game that need to be taken care of can't logistically be handled right now. In a statement released to the company's website and social media channels, Naughty Dog had this to say.

"The good news is, we're nearly done with development of The Last of Us Part II. We are in the midst of fixing our final bugs. However, even with us finishing the game, we were faced with the reality that due to logistics beyond our control, we couldn't launch The Last of Us Part II to our satisfaction. We want to make sure everyone gets to play The Last of Us Part II around the same time, ensuring that we're doing everything possible to preserve the best experience for everyone. This meant delaying the game until such a time where we can solve these logistic issues."

This is expected to be a massive game, as 2013's The Last of Us was not only an award-winning critical success, but it was one of the best-selling PlayStation 3 titles and has since been brought to the PS4 as well. The sequel has been in the works for years, but has been hit with several delays over the years. Speaking further, Naughty Dog says they are hopeful the delay won't be for long.

"We were bummed about this decision but ultimately understood it's what's best and fair to all of our players. We're hoping that this won't be a long delay and we'll update you as soon as we have new information to share."

The Last of Us Part II picks up with Ellie and Joel five years after their dangerous journey across the United States. They have settled in Jackson, Wyoming and are Living in a thriving community of survivors in relative peace, despite the constant threat of the infected and other, more desperate survivors. A violent event disrupts that peace and Ellie embarks on a journey to carry out justice and find closure. As she hunts those responsible she is confronted with the devastating physical and emotional repercussions of her actions.

This move comes not long after it was revealed that The Last of Us is being adapted into a series on HBO. For years, Sony has been looking to bring the story to the big screen with a movie, but plans shifted to a show instead. Craig Mazin (Chernobyl) is heading up the adaptation with game director Neil Druckmann. This news comes to us directly from the official NaughtyDog.com website. Some new screen shots have also been released from the game which you can see below.

A message from us about the delay of The Last of Us Part II: pic.twitter.com/aGsSRfmJ8a — Naughty Dog (@Naughty_Dog) April 2, 2020

Update: SIE has made the difficult decision to delay the launch of The Last of Us Part II and Marvel's Iron Man VR until further notice. Logistically, the global crisis is preventing us from providing the launch experience our players deserve. — PlayStation (@PlayStation) April 2, 2020

More The Last Of Us 2 screenshots (2/2)



More:https://t.co/WqVxwM22d0pic.twitter.com/L1pmjlvSBS — Nibel (@Nibellion) April 2, 2020