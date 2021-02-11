Pedro Pascal is clearly stoked to be a part of The Last of Us, confirming the news of his recent casting as Joel on Twitter. On Wednesday, it was announced that Game of Thrones star Bella Ramsey had just signed on to play Ellie, one of the two lead characters alongside Joel. Soon after, it was also revealed that Pedro Pascal would co-star with Ramsey, and it seems like the star of The Mandalorian is just as excited about the news as his fans.

Tweeting the original Deadline story about his The Last of Us casting, Pedro first posted emoji of a skull and an exploding head, suggesting that even his own mind had been blown by the announcement. In parenthesis, the actor added, "These are the right emojis yeah?"

Acknowledging his new co-star, Pedro Pascal followed up his original tweet by posting another article reporting on Ramsey's casting as Ellie. "No matter what, you keep finding something to fight for," Pascal writes in the caption, referring to a quote from Joel in the original video game.

Neil Druckmann, the writer and creative director of the video game who's also co-writing the series with Craig Mazin (Chernobyl), tweeted that he was "stoked" to have Pascal board The Last of Us TV series. Retweeting the post, Pascal added, "THANK YOU Dr.!!!"

For her part, Ramsey hasn't yet publicly spoken about her casting as Ellie, though she retweeted Pascal's post about the news. She also retweeted another post from her agent in response to the news that reads, "A VERY proud agent this morning. @BellaRamsey will lead @HBO's #TheLastOfUs with Pedro Pascal!"

Druckmann and Mazin are also on board to executive produce the HBO series. Additional exec producers include Carolyn Strauss, Naughty Dog president Evan Wells, PlayStation Productions' Asad Qizilbash and Carter Swan, and director Johan Renck. Kantemir Balagov has been tapped to direct the pilot episode. The series will be the first show produced by PlayStation Productions and is a joint production between Sony Pictures TV, PlayStation Productions, Naughty Dog, and Word Games.

The Last of Us is set in a post-apocalyptic world 20 years after a deadly virus has ravaged the planet. Our story picks up with a hardened smuggler named Joel (Pascal) tasked with escorting a teenage girl named Ellie (Ramsey) across the wasteland, all the while avoiding raiders and cannibalistic creatures hungry for human flesh. It's expected that the TV series will feature a storyline very similar to what happens in the games, though we should also expect some differences for the new show to stand out on its own.

Undoubtedly, The Last of Us is one of the most popular modern video games, having sold millions of copies and winning multiple Game of the Year awards when it was released. Last year, the franchise found even greater success when the sequel game The Last of Us Part II similarly sold millions of copies and even set the record for winning the most Game of the Year awards. Time will tell if the TV series will do just as well, but the fantastic casting is a good sign moving forward. This news comes to us from Pedro Pascal on Twitter.