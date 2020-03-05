The Last of Us movie is moving from the big screen to the small screen. Sony has been trying to adapt their smash hit PlayStation video game into a movie for some time. Things have changed, however, and now the studio has decided to turn the game into a TV show on HBO. The series is being developed by Craig Mazin, who recently teamed with the network on the Emmy-winning Chernobyl, as well as Neil Druckmann, the writer and creative director of the game.

According to a new report, Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann are working together to write and executive produce The Last of Us TV show. The news was confirmed by HBO in a tweet, which comes with a very brief teaser video along with the message, "Look for the light." Mazin had this to say about it in a statement.

"Neil Druckmann is without question the finest storyteller working in the video game medium, and The Last of Us is his magnum opus. Getting a chance to adapt this breathtaking work of art has been a dream of mine for years, and I'm so honored to do it in partnership with Neil."

Carolyn Strauss and Evan Wells are set to executive produce the series. Wells serves as the president of Naughty Dog, the gaming studio that developed The Last of Us. This will also be the first TV series from PlayStation Productions, which launched last year with the goal of turning the company's video games into movies and TV shows. Neil Druckmann had this to say in a statement.

"From the first time I sat down to talk with [Craig Mazin] I was equally blown away by his approach to narrative and his love and deep understanding of The Last of Us. With Chernobyl, Craig and HBO created a tense, harrowing, emotional masterpiece. I couldn't think of better partners to bring the story of The Last of Us to life as a television show."

The Last of Us, released in 2013, takes place 20 years after a pandemic that has radically changed civilization as we know it. Cities are abandoned and being reclaimed by nature, with infected humans running wild as survivors are killing each other for food, weapons and anything they can get their hands on. Joel, a violent survivor, is hired to smuggle a 14-year-old girl, Ellie, from an oppressive military quarantine zone. This begins as a small job but ultimately transforms into a brutal journey across the country. The game was met with widespread critical acclaim. A sequel, The Last of Us Part II, will be released in May.

The movie adaptation dates back to at least 2014, but the project ended up stuck in development hell. In recent years, networks and streaming services have been working harder to produce content that can attract eyeballs, as consumers are faced with an increasing number of choices in the marketplace. With the HBO Max streaming service set to launch in May, the idea of turning this beloved game into a show makes a great deal of sense. We'll be sure to keep you posted as any further details are made available. This news comes to us via The Hollywood Reporter.