The latest production update for HBO's The Last of Us adaptation reveals that original video game director Neil Druckmann will be directing episodes for the upcoming series. The Last of Us is currently filming in Canada, with much of the production being kept under wraps. Director Neil Druckmann had served as a director alongside Bruce Straley on the popular PlayStation video game released in 2013. Originally, Neil Druckmann was already involved in the development of the upcoming HBO series, but only serving as a writer and producer.

According to the Director's Guild of Canada production list, Neil Druckmann will also add directing to his writing and executive producing duties. Druckmann's name can be seen under the "Director" section along with other names such as Craig Mazin, Jasmila Zbanic, Peter Hoar, and Kantemir Bagalov (who will be directing the pilot episode). Development for the adaptation of The Last of Us has been in the works since 2014. Screen Gems first began working on a film with Neil Druckmann writing the script, and Sam Raimi producing.

The Last of Us is an action-adventure video game that was released in 2013. The popular video game was developed by Naughty Dog, and published by Sony Computer Entertainment. Players were able to control Joel, a smuggler who is tasked with escorting a teenage girl, Ellie, across a post-apocalyptic United States. The Last of Us is played from a third-person perspective. Development of The Last of Us began back in 2009, soon after the release of Naughty Dog's previous game Uncharted 2: Among Thieves.

Players in The Last of Us are able to use firearms and improvised weapons, while using stealth to defend against hostile humans and cannibalistic creatures infected by a mutated fungus in the genus Cordyceps. In the online multiplayer mode, up to eight players engage in cooperative and competitive gameplay. On December 3, 2016, Sony had officially announced The Last of Us Part II was already in the works, with Neil Druckmann returning to write the story. The highly anticipated sequel was then released on June 19, 2020.

HBO's new upcoming series will star Pedro Pascal (The Mandalorian) as Joel, and Bella Ramsey (Game of Thrones) as Ellie. Joel's younger brother and soldier Tommy will be portrayed by Gabriel Luna (Marvel'sAgents of S.H.I.E.L.D.). The Last of Us is the first HBO series to be based off a video game, and is the largest television production in Canadian history. A four-issue comic book miniseries, The Last of Us: American Dreams, was published by Dark Horse Comics from April to July 2013. Written by Neil Druckmann and illustrated by Faith Erin Hicks, the comics serve as a prequel to the game, chronicling the journey of a younger Ellie and Riley.

With Neil Druckmann now sitting in the director's chair, the highly aniticapted HBO series is shaping up to be one of the most successful video game adaptions. The first season of The Last of Us will consist a total of 10 episodes, written by Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann. The original video game composer will also score the upcoming HBO series. The first season of The Last of Us is expected to make its debut sometime in 2022. This news originated at HBO Max.