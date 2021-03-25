After several decades of waiting. The Last Starfighter is now closer than ever to getting a sequel. Screenwriter Gary Whitta (Rogue One: A Star Wars Story) has been championing the proposed project for years. Now, Whitta and his team have revealed a new concept reel that showcases artwork for the sequel, in addition to revealing the title, The Last Starfighters.

Gary Whitta appeared via a live stream on his Twitch channel to discuss the movie, as well as reveal the concept trailer. Whitta worked with original screenwriter Jonathan Betuel and artist Matt Allsopp to put the whole thing together. Not only that, but composer Chris Tilton contributed music, working with Craig Safan's original score, to bring the trailer to life. It looks very much like it belongs in the same world as the original 1984 sci-fi classic.

Here’s the sizzle reel for the LAST STARFIGHTER sequel I’ve been working on with original creator Jon Betuel. Thanks so much to Matt Allsopp (ROGUE ONE) for the concept art and @christilton for the amazing new version of Craig Safan’s soaring theme music. https://t.co/q0NOHFvboX — Gary Whitta (@garywhitta) March 25, 2021

What we now know as The Last Starfighters has been discussed for years. Yet it hasn't quite come to fruition. Speaking on the livestream, Gary Whitta teased that they are closer than anyone else has ever been to getting the movie made. Here's what he had to say about it.

"We are, I believe, very, very close. Closer than anyone has ever been to making a new Last Starfighter movie, like right on the one-yard line. After pushing the boulder uphill for many years we are very, very close. I can't really say anything more other than that because there's all stuff happening behind the scenes, there's things I can't tell you, but we're very, very close and I believe it will happen."

The Last Starfighter was directed by Nick Castle. It centers on Alex (Lance Guest), who conquers the Starfighter video game. He is then recruited by an alien to be part of an elite legion of real starfighters. Alex leaves Earth behind and becomes the last hope for the Star League and hundreds of worlds. Speaking further, Gary Whitta explained his passion for the project, dating back to his childhood.

"This was a huge, huge movie for me as a kid...It's a fan favorite since the 1980s when it first came out, a lot of people from my generation remember it, love it. It's very well loved in Hollywood as well, anytime I would go to a general meeting at a studio or a producer's office they would say a common question you get asked, 'So Gary if you could do anything what would you do?' I would say 'I would do Starfighter,' and they would light up and say 'Oh god yes we want to do that too.'"

Nostalgia is as big as it's ever been in Hollywood right now. That makes The Last Starfighter seem like a bet worth taking, for the right studio or streaming service. There were rights issues with the property, as screenwriter Jonathan Betuel retained a portion of those rights. But Whitt and Betuel have been working on the movie together to try and make it happen. Be sure to check out the concept reel for yourself from Gary Whitta's YouTube channel.