Netflix has revealed a new trailer for The Last Thing He Wanted. This looks to be a prestigious thriller, as it's directed by Dee Rees and features a pair of A-list stars in the lead with Ben Affleck and Anne Hathaway. Plus, it's set to make its debut at the Sundance Film Festival next week, which adds a little more fuel to the fire. Looking purely at the trailer, it looks to be a twisty, tense ride in the seedy underworld of arms dealing.

The trailer shows us Anne Hathaway, who plays an investigative journalist, and Ben Affleck who is clearly not on her side, in the middle of some shady arms deals. There are some shady dealings going on and Hathaway puts herself at risk to scope out the situation. Things get complicated when her dad ends up mixed up in all of this. It looks to be a stylish flick that will get by with intrigue and keeping the audience guessing, as opposed to having stuff blow up. It looks like the kind of movie that might have a difficult time finding an audience in theaters, but that's where Netflix comes in.

This Netflix original serves as the follow up to the acclaimed drama Mudbound for Dee Rees. The movie went on to earn four Academy Award nominations. As for Ben Affleck, he starred in another Netflix thriller, Triple Frontier, last year, which served as his follow-up to Justice League. Affleck also appeared in Jay and Silent Bob Reboot. Anne Hathaway, meanwhile, starred in The Hustle and Serenity, both of which underperformed a bit, but she also appeared in the critically-heralded Dark Waters. Affleck also has The Way Back on deck for this year, and Hathaway is set to star in The Witches remake directed by Robert Zemeckis.

The Last Thing He Wanted centers on Elena McMahon (Anne Hathaway), a journalist and single mother who has tirelessly investigated Contra activity in Central America for years. Wen her coverage gets censored, she becomes frustrated. Things take a turn when her father (Willem Dafoe) falls ill and leaves behind several unfinished and unsavory arms deals in the region. Now a pawn in a dangerous game she's unfamiliar with, Elena needs to parse her own story to survive, all the while, a U.S. state official (Ben Affleck) with whom she has a checkered past becomes involved, further complicating matters.

The cast also includes Willem Dafoe (John Wick, At Eternity's Gate), Rosie Perez (Birds of Prey, White Men Can't Jump), and Toby Jones (Captain America: The First Avengers, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom). This is set to be just one small part of a very big year for Netflix, as they're expected to spend $17 billion on content in 2020 alone. The Last Thing He Wanted arrives on February 21 via the Netflix streaming service. Be sure to check out the new trailer for yourself.