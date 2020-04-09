The ongoing global situation and the self-isolation sanctions that go along with it have forced a lot of people into the safety of their homes and given some of them a lot of free time. One such person with a newfound sense of time on their hands is Fast and Furious star Vin Diesel, who appears to be using it very productively indeed. On Wednesday, Diesel took to social media to share a promotional photo of himself in the 2015 fantasy action movie The Last Witch Hunter along with an enticing caption that seems to tease The Last Witch Hunter 2.

"Some of the best scripts will be written during this time... All love, Always."

So, this very much suggests that Vin Diesel is using this time to actively start writing the script for a sequel to The Last Witch Hunter. The actor is clearly not shy about the quality of said script, either. Though this is far from confirmed, Diesel is surely teasing some major forward momentum on a Last Witch Hunter follow-up, something which has been speculated about since the release of the first movie.

Of course, it is difficult to say that this is definitely what is going on. While the first movie has found a following, it was very negatively received by critics, and only made $146.9 million at the worldwide box office. Still, Diesel has been adamant that a sequel could happen, even teasing last month that a follow-up is being "actively created".

"When a Last Witch Hunter comes out and it doesn't destroy the box office you, under the old thinking, would go, 'Well, maybe I should focus on something else.' But nowadays what's fascinating is that movies find you somehow. As an artist, the more experienced I get, the more I am appreciating just the fact that my work somehow finds you and that you get to experience it at your own time and at your own pace, and I'm less concerned - and maybe it's because of accolades."

"Maybe it's because I'm a part of Avengers or I'm a part of Disney, I'm a part of Guardians and I'm a part of Fast and I've had so much of that wonderful experience that I think the higher thinking becomes - when people tell me that they love the Witch Hunter, and they want to see Michael Caine and I go into another one, I go, 'Wow!'"

Diesel is clearly very passionate about the project and did also confirm that meetings with the studio had taken place.

"Lionsgate is coming and saying, 'We're putting a writer on for the next one.' That's kinda cool! ... And this is just recent, by the way. But it's funny that you mentioned Last Witch Hunter because I'm in a meeting with Lionsgate and they're actively creating the sequel to The Last Witch Hunter."

The Last Witch Hunter follows Vin Diesel as Kaulder, an immortal witch hunter, who has to face the Witch Queen once again after hunting down her minions for centuries by himself. The movie was directed by Breck Eisner and also starred Rose Leslie, Elijah Wood, and Michael Caine. This comes to us from Vin Diesel's official Instagram account.