Netflix has revealed the first trailer for The Laundromat. This is one of the streaming service's major fall releases and they're surely hoping this might capture some Oscar attention later this year. Not only is this the latest from director Steven Soderbergh, the man behind Ocean's Eleven and Magic Mike, but it boasts a stacked cast that includes (but is certainly not limited to), Meryl Streep and Gary Oldman. Plus, it's taken on the infamous Panama Papers scandal. Needless to say, there's a lot to hook into with this one, and the trailer adds even more to the mix.

One might think a Steven Soderbergh movie about a scandal that covers tax fraud and laundering money for the world's wealthiest individuals might have a bit of an overly serious weight to it, especially with such a prestigious cast. This trailer showcases quite the opposite. We see Gary Oldman and Antonia Banderas as the head of the operation having themselves a wonderful, lively time, until things go wrong anyway. Meryl Streep's character is the one who blew the lid off the situation, and she's bringing her usual level of greatness to it. The whole thing is raucous, glamorous and, criminal activity notwithstanding, fun.

Related: Breaking Bad Movie Title and Plot Just Leaked Then Deleted by Netflix

Aside from the aforementioned trio of decorated performers, this latest effort from Netflix boasts a truly stacked cast. It includes (deep breath) Jeffrey Wright, Melissa Rauch, Jeff Michalski, Jane Morris, Robert Patrick, David Schwimmer, Cristela Alonzo, Larry Clarke, Will Forte, Chris Parnell, Nonso Anozie, Larry Wilmore, Jessica Allain, Nikki Amuka-Bird, Matthias Schoenaerts, Rosalind Chao, Kunjue Li, Ming Lo, James Cromwell and Sharon Stone. It feels like Soderbergh is one of a relatively small number of filmmakers who could pull together this level of talent in a single outing, and Netflix has the money to shell out for them all to be there.

The Laundromat centers on Ellen Martin (Meryl Streep) whose lovely vacation takes an unexpected turn, which leads her to investigate a fake insurance policy, which takes her down a rabbit hole of questionable dealings, which she finds to be linked to a Panama City law firm and its vested interest in helping the world's wealthiest gain even larger fortunes. The charming founding partners of this law firm, Jurgen Mossack (Gary Oldman) and Ramon Fonseca (Antonio Banderas) are experts in shell companies and offshore accounts that help rich and powerful individuals prosper. Ellen's predicament, as is revealed, is only the tip of the iceberg when it comes to the tax evasion, bribery and other illicit dealings that the super-wealthy engage in, uncovering the world's corrupt financial system.

Scott Z. Burns (The Bourne Ultimatum, Contagion) penned the screenplay. The movie is based on Secrecy World: Inside the Panama Papers Investigation of Illicit Money Networks and the Global Elite by Jake Bernstein. Netflix will give The Laundromat a limited theatrical release (likely to qualify it for awards season) starting on September 7. The movie will then be released for subscribers to stream on October 18.