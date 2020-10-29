Following the release of the new Halloween Kills trailer, Further Front Publishing has announced The Legend of Halloween, which turns John Carpenter's 1978 slasher classic into a children's book. The new book is based on the original screenplay for Halloween by Carpenter and Debra Hill.

David Gordon Green, who directed 2018's Halloween, co-wrote the book alongside author Onur Tukel (Richard's Wedding). Tukel also illustrated the upcoming adaptation. The book was officially announced as part of Blumhouse's virtual BlumFest event. Malek Akkad and Ryan Freimann are overseeing the production of the book. A brief teaser was released, which brings some of the artwork from the book to life.

It makes Michael Myers' string of murders look oddly welcoming and presents the classic work of horror in a brand new way. David Gordon Green had this to say about it.

"Joining this iconic franchise has been one of the most fulfilling artistic endeavors of my career. With this new chapter, we hope to share our own love for Halloween with a new generation of horror fanatics."

Per the publisher, the book will utilize "eerie rhymes and quirky illustrations" to retell the tale of Michael Myers returning to Haddonfield to terrorize Laurie Strode. There is no word yet on a specific release date but pre-orders will be available soon. Onur Tukel had this to say.

"I saw the original Halloween when I was about nine years old and it scared the wits out of me. I've seen it about fifty times since then and it continues to be my favorite horror film. The mask, the music, the indelible characters, the monologues of pure evil - to me it's cinematic perfection. Collaborating with David on a children's book adaptation of Halloween has been demented and surreal, kind of like being simultaneously possessed by Dr. Seuss, Shel Silverstein and the demon Pazuzu."

Halloween inspired the popularity of the slasher genre in the mainstream and created one of the most enduring horror franchises in history. 2018's Halloween became the highest-grossing slasher in history, overtaking Scream. To date, 11 movies have been released, with two more, next year's Halloween Kills, which just released a new teaser trailer, and Halloween Ends on the way. A synopsis for The Legend of Halloween has been revealed as well, which reads as follows.

"Michael Myers has been a naughty little boy. On Halloween night, he took a knife and did some very bad things. Luckily, he was caught and locked away in Smith's Grove Sanitarium. Dr. Loomis was determined to keep him institutionalized for the rest of his life. Dr. Loomis knew what was behind Michael's vacant stare... it was evil...purely and simply evil. Years later, Michael escapes and makes his way back to Haddonfield, the night HE came home, for some more mischief and mayhem. What is it about Halloween that drives this young man to kill? We might never know."

David Gordon Green has firmly cemented himself as a major part of the franchise. He directed Halloween Kills and will be at the helm for Halloween Ends as well. Be sure to check out the teaser for The Legend of Halloween from the Blumhouse Twitter account.