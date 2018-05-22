Everything is awesome, if you're looking forward to The LEGO Movie 2, that is. Today, Warner Bros. has finally settled on an official title for the long-awaited sequel and has released the official logo for the movie, which arrives in theaters next year. After much deliberation behind the scenes, the sequel is now officially titled The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part. It's a fitting and possibly more fun title than simply going with a number 2 situation.

"Prepare for the second part. #TheLEGOMovie2"

The logo looks similar to what we saw with the first LEGO movie, but with a black background and some new colors for the lettering. More than anything, this just lets us know that the sequel is finally on track to arrive in theaters. By the time that does happen, it will have been five years since The LEGO Movie took us by surprise. Will that have been too much time between installments? We shall see, but Warner Bros. is betting that audiences will want to see at least one more movie in the franchise.

Details have been scarce in regards to what is actually going to happen in the sequel. What is interesting is that the title implies this is going to be more of a part 2, as opposed to telling a totally new story. The end of the first LEGO Movie revealed that the real world and the world occupied by the popular toys co-exist, so perhaps that will be more fully explored. We know that they're going to bring in the idea of DUPLO, which will represent the boy's sister from the first movie. Producer Chris McKay explained last year that the sequel will explore the differences between girls and boys via the world of LEGO.

Phil Lord and Chris Miller did not return to direct The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part. That had to do with them being on board to helm Solo: A Star Wars Story. However, they were fired after shooting the vast majority of the movie and once that happened, they came back on board the sequel to rewrite the script and to become more involved as producers. Trolls director Mike Mitchell wound up landing the gig directing this movie. At the very least, he's proved that he can make a successful movie based on a toy previously.

Last year, both The LEGO Batman Movie and The LEGO Ninjago Movie were released. While the former was critically well-received and did decent business at the box office ($312 million worldwide), the latter arrived with a thud and was something of a bomb, earning just $123 million. Hopefully, by taking 2018 off, any sense of fatigue will disappear and The LEGO Movie 2, which arrives in theaters on February 8, 2019, won't suffer the same fate. You can check out the new logo for The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part, courtesy of The LEGO Movie Twitter account, for yourself below.