Writer-director Robert Eggers blew us all away a few years back with his first feature film The Witch starring a then-unknown actress by the name of Anya-Taylor Joy. And now Eggers' looks to be returning to the world of nightmares for his new horror flick The Lighthouse starring new Batman Robert Pattinson and the one and only William Dafoe. And today we have the spooky old-school trailer for The Lighthouse to share with you guys.

The trailer features new Batman Robert Pattinson as Ephraim Winslow and Willem Dafoe as Thomas Wake. The two performers are playing, you guessed it, two lighthouse keepers, back in the 1890s who slowly seem to grow crazy due to isolation and a killer storm. Now, what piques my personal interest more than the cryptic images contained within this new trailer is the way these enigmatic images are presented. I mean not only is the film shot and presented in black and white, but Eggers also employs the very old-school 4:3 aspect ratio. Or, you know, the square aspect ratio that died out with the death of tube televisions. Interesting choice, Eggers!

And the creepy black and white trailer for the latest horror thriller from Robert Eggers, The Lighthouse is not the only thing we have for you guys to check out today. Oh, no. Today we also have the first poster for the film to share with you guys as well. And while the trailer seems to be a bit on the vague side, not giving us much to go on as far as plot goes, this poster appears to give away a huge plot point for the film. If you look closely on the black and white promo art, you can see what seems to be a mermaid tale poking up out of the raging stormy seas near the bottom left. This image makes me think it's now okay to speculate that this new nightmare from the director of The Witch will at some point have a mermaid upon the screen. Plus, the only other actor listed as part of the cast of Robert Eggers' The Lighthouse over on IMDB is first-time actress Valeriia Karaman as "Mermaid." So there's that too.

Will this film The Lighthouse be able to stand up to the powerhouse debut The Witch that Eggers' served up a few years back? Well, from the positive word-of-mouth we've heard out of the Cannes Film Festival where it premiered back in May, I think we're all in for another scary-ass treat. And the film currently holds an impressive 98% approval rating over on Rotten Tomatoes. It's Critics Consensus reads: "A gripping story brilliantly filmed and led by a pair of powerhouse performances, The Lighthouse further establishes Robert Eggers as a filmmaker of exceptional talent."

Robert Eggers' The Lighthouse starring Robert Pattinson and Willem Dafoe debuted at the Cannes Film Festival back on May 19, 2019, and A24 plans to unleash the film into a theater near you on October 18, 2019. Meanwhile, this new trailer comes to us from A24 over on YouTube.