Norman Reedus and Michelle Rodriguez star in Robert Rodriguez's new Virtual Reality project The Limit. The VR action movie has just released a trailer, and it looks beyond intense as the viewer is brought into the plot of the movie. The VR technology allows the viewer to star alongside Rodriguez and Reedus, as they escape from burning airplanes and get into bloody bar room brawls. Robert Rodriguez teamed with STX to make The Limit, and the studio claims that it's the "most widely distributed" paid VR movie to date.

The Limit is currently available on nearly every major VR platform, including HTC's Vive, Oculus headsets, Android, iOS, PlayStation VR, and Windows Mixed Reality. Even looking at the 2D trailer, things look pretty amazing, which helps when you have world-famous director Robert Rodriguez on board. Rodriguez had this to say about the groundbreaking project.

"It's very different from a video game-type VR because it's got the language of film, it's got the grain of film. It looks like a film, it sounds like a film, but now suddenly, magically you're in the film."

In The Limit the viewer stars as a rogue agent with a "mysterious past" who enlists the help of M-13 (Michelle Rodriguez), who is an enhanced super assassin. Together, the viewer must work with M-13 to retrieve his/her identity and attack the shadowy organization that created that identity. The Walking Dead's Norman Reedus also stars as a character with a bionic arm that is capable of catching bullets. By the looks of the trailer, it would seem that Reedus isn't exactly a good guy.

The Limit, which is 20 minutes long, is priced at $7.99 for Google Play and Apple iOS devices, and $9.99 for Oculus, Steam, Daydream, Viveport, Windows Mixed Reality, and PlayStation VR. However, for the launch week, it is 50% off. There are more VR movies due out soon, including an action-comedy starring Dave Bautista and a Jay and Silent Bob experience, which stars Kevin Smith and Jason Mewes. STX is trying to get in on the young market in hopes that it will take off in the near future with future-length films. Robert Rodriguez has already discussed making a sequel for The Limit and possibly adapting some of his older work for the VR format.

As for the viewer starring in the movie, The Limit might remind some viewers of 2015's Hardcore Harry. It's a Russian-American science fiction action movie, which was written and directed by Ilya Naishuller, and made by using mounted GoPro cameras for its first-person perspective. The movie only cost $2 million to make and ended up taking in over $9 million globally, but a sequel has not been planned at this time. Upon Hardcore Henry's premiere, many dismissed the first-person perspective as a gimmick. Will Robert Rodriguez's The Limit suffer the same fate? You can watch the trailer, as well as a behind-the-scenes featurette, below, thanks to the STX Entertainment YouTube channel.