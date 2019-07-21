Comic-Con has been ruling the news over the past few days. But let's not forget that Disney's live-action-ish remake of The Lion King also roared into theaters. And speaking of which, today we hear that the new version of the classic tale has snagged a record-breaking opening weekend haul of $185 million. While actual final figures should be released on Monday, it seems a given that The Lion King has bested Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2 as the top opening weekend for a movie released in July.

On top of that box office record, the movie also now holds the title for the biggest opening weekend ever for a PG-rated motion picture, and the ninth biggest opening weekend for any movie ever. Impressive, right? Well, remember that this brings the movie's current global total to $531 million. Now THAT'S impressive.

While the film didn't bowl over critics, audiences seemed to enjoy the further adventures of Simba and crew as the flick snagged a solid 'A' CinemaScore rating. According to PostTrak, the opening weekend audience was 60% female, and the demo mix was 44% Caucasian, 22% African American, 20% percent Hispanic and 14% percent Asian/Other.

As far as the other films at the box-office this weekend, no new movie dared take on the king. So second place goes to Marvel's Spider-Man: Far From Home with $21 million in its third weekend (passing $300 million domestically). And Pixar's Toy Story 4 snagged third place with $15 million for a current domestic total of $375 million. From there, producer Sam Raimi and director Alex Aja's killer croc flick Crawl swam into fourth place with $6 million and a domestic total of $23.8 million on a $13 million budget.

In terms of other Disney remakes, The Lion King looks to take the crown from the current opening weekend champion, Beauty and the Beast easily. That remake opened to the tune of $174.7 million back in 2017 before going on to a total of $504 million domestically. The Lion King will also best the opening of director Jon Favreau's other live-action Disney remake The Jungle Book. That movie snagged an opening weekend of $103.2 million in 2016 before finishing up with $364 million at the domestic box-office. Meanwhile, this opening weekend tally for The Lion King is leaps and bounds better than the $91.5 million opening Guy Richie's Aladdin snagged earlier this summer.

Donald Glover leads the voice cast of this remake as Simba along with Beyoncé Knowles-Carter as Nala, Chiwetel Ejiofor as Scar, Alfre Woodard as Sarabi, John Kani as Rafiki, and John Oliver as Zazu. Seth Rogen and Billy Eichner joined the fun as Pumbaa and Timon, and James Earl Jones returned to provide the voice of Mufasa once again. Directed by Jon Favreau, The Lion King was produced by Favreau along with Jeffrey Silver and Karen Gilchrist. Jeff Nathanson penned the new screenplay based on the original movie written by Irene Mecchi, Jonathan Roberts, and Linda Woolverton. The Lion King is now playing in a jam-packed movie theater near you. This box-office update comes to us from The Hollywood Reporter.

1 The Lion King 2 Spider-Man: Far from Home 3 Toy Story 4 4 Crawl 5 Yesterday 6 Stuber 7 Aladdin 8 Annabelle Comes Home 9 Midsommar 10 The Secret Life of Pets 2