Well, it's official, everything the light touches is Disney's kingdom and this has been proven ever more as The Lion King live action remake enters the Top 10 highest grossing movies of all time. After just over a week in theaters, the new and improved adventures of the lion cub, Simba, overtook it's animated predecessor earning a whopping $1.435 billion. Though it's cartoon brethren has nothing to be ashamed of, as this year's The Lion King has now taken the number 9 spot in the much coveted top 10.

Knocking The Avengers second adventure's takings of $1.405 billion down a peg, it will take another $80 billion to overtake Furious 7, which currently sits at number 8 at the global box office, and of course another billion-plus to beat the current king of the box office, Avengers: Endgame, at number 1. Don't hold your breath for that one, as it is very doubtful that even the power of Mufasa could muster such a colossal task.

Now, these numbers do not take inflation into account. Adjusting for such, The Lion King remake is still technically behind the 1994 original as it grossed $968 million, which converts to approximately $1.676 billion in today's money.

The majority of The Lion King's takings have come from the international markets, which those making up $939 million, whilst in the US the film has made a still very impressive sum of $496 million. Hakuna matata, indeed.

These huge earnings make The Lion King another cherry on Disney's ever growing cake (or jewel in the crown if you prefer something a little more monarchical) with the studio having already surpassed the record set by a single company in the span of a year. This comes as no surprise as The Lion King remake joins the likes of its fellow live-action remake Aladdin, as well as the trio of MCU outings Captain Marvel, Spider-Man: Far From Home and Avengers: Endgame to join the $1 billion club so far this year. One cannot but help envision the Disney higher-ups leaping into a vat of gold coins Scrooge McDuck style.

Though it may have taken the lion's share of the world's money, The Lion King hasn't been what you would describe as critically acclaimed. The film currently holds a paltry 55 on Metacritic and a rotten 52% on review aggregation website Rotten Tomatoes, with the majority of critics praising the films undeniably incredible visual effects, but saying that as a whole The Lion King is a by-the-numbers retelling that lacks the heart and creativity of the original.

However, the feeling amongst audiences was not mutual, as the film holds a high score of 88% on the same Rotten Tomatoes, and of course, the huge financial milestone it has now crossed suggests a continuing desire from the public to see these live-action Disney remakes. Long live the king. This news comes from Forbes.