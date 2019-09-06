Harry Styles turned down Disney's the Little Mermaid remake to focus on his music. Reports started to surface in July that he was in talks to take on the role of Prince Eric. However, it was later revealed he declined the role.

Both the studio and Harry Styles have been quiet about the matter, but it is believed that there is no ill will on either side. Styles had this to say about the possible casting.

"It was discussed... I want to put music out and focus on that for a while. But everyone involved in it was amazing, so I think it's going to be great. I'll enjoy watching it, I'm sure."

While Harry Styles didn't want to go into details about The Little Mermaid remake casting news, he was more than willing to talk about a role that he didn't get. The actor/musician was in the running to play Elvis Presley in the upcoming Baz Luhrmann-directed biopic, but the role ended up going to Austin Butler. While he obviously wanted the role, he wasn't too bummed out when it went to Butler. He explains.

Related: Disney's Little Mermaid Remake Wants Javier Bardem as King Triton?

"(Elvis) was such an icon for me growing up. There was some­thing almost sacred about him, almost like I didn't want to touch him. Then I ended up getting into (his life) a bit and I wasn't disappointed... I feel like if I'm not the right person for the thing, then it's best for both of us that I don't do it, you know?"

Harry Styles shocked millions of One Direction fans when he decided to leave the group. He launched into a solo record that took a big left turn from what his fans were used to. Instead of going straight for sugary pop music, Styles ventured into the world of early 70s West Coast rock and decided not to tour on the album right away. In the end, the gamble paid off, as the record sold over 1 million copies. It was during this time that he took his first big acting role, signing on to play a British soldier in Christopher Nolan's Dunkirk.

Legendary rock musician Elton John loves how Harry Styles "takes chances and risks," and was very happy with his performance in Dunkirk. After leaving One Direction, John urged Styles to "diversify," which he took to heart. The actor/musician's career is pretty much open for him to do whatever he wants at this point in time. He had this to say when asked about his urge to keep acting.

"Why do I want to act? It's so different to music for me. They're almost opposite for me. Music, you try and put so much of yourself into it; acting, you're trying to totally disappear in whoever you're being."

Harry Styles will show up on the big screen at some point down the line but not in an upcoming Disney movie. It seems like it is time to focus some more on the music side of things. His latest record is complete and he's preparing to release a single. According to Fleetwood Mac's Stevie Nicks, it's unlike anything Styles has ever done. Nicks, who is a friend of the young artist, says the new album is "spectacular." The interview with Harry Styles was originally conducted by The Face.