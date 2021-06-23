The Little Mermaid star Halle Bailey has been spotted filming a key scene for the upcoming Disney live action remake, with the actress seen wearing a makeshift burlap dress reminiscent of a similar outfit worn in the original animated version. Bailey's hair also looks a lot more distinctly red than it has in previous set images, something which should (hopefully) please fans of the beloved Disney classic.

Brand new set photos featuring Halle Bailey as "The Little Mermaid" were just released and we have so many pics here for you to get a sneak peek at the upcoming live action movie! https://t.co/oZpGCNglcu — JustJared.com (@JustJared) June 21, 2021

These new images appear to be from the scene where The Little Mermaid first gets human legs, replacing her fish-like tail. As she surfaces from the water, she covers herself with a scrap of fabric found on the shore, quickly fashioning a makeshift dress out of the material. Based on the rest of the Disney live action remakes, this is likely just one of many scenes that will recreate cherished moments from its animated predecessor.

The Little Mermaid is being directed by Rob Marshall (Mary Poppins Returns) from a screenplay by Jane Goldman and David Magee and is produced by Walt Disney Pictures. Much like the 1989 original, which is loosely based on Hans Christian Andersen's tale of the same name, the movie will tell the story of a young mermaid who makes a deal with a sea witch to trade her voice for legs in order to win the love of a human prince. Singer Halle Bailey stars in the title role as Ariel, a mermaid princess and King Triton's youngest daughter who is fascinated with the human world.

Making up the rest of the Disney cast of familiar characters are Jonah Hauer-King as Eric, the human prince with whom Ariel falls in love, Melissa McCarthy as Ursula the sea witch, Javier Bardem as Ariel's father King Triton, Daveed Diggs as Sebastian, a loyal crab and King Triton's trusted servant and court composer who watches over Ariel, Jacob Tremblay as Flounder, an anxious yet noble tropical fish who is Ariel's best friend, and Awkwafina as Scuttle, a dim-witted diving bird and a friend of Ariel's. Additionally, Jude Akuwudike, Noma Dumezweni, Jessica Alexander, Russell Balogh, Adrian Christopher, and Emily Coates have been cast in supporting roles.

The Little Mermaid will feature songs much like the original, with legendary composer Alan Menken and producer Lin-Manuel Miranda having written four new songs for the remake. "There are things I've learned about how you have to work to integrate songs into story, and how it has to feel earned. It can't just be sort of put there, placed there, because you feel there should be a song," Marshall previously explained. "It has to be a song that's earned, that takes you there. And so as we're working on, in a way, fleshing out The Little Mermaid - Ariel has one song in the animated film - and so we're looking for maybe more material."

"Alan Menken and Lin-Manuel Miranda are coming on board to write some lyrics, so that's exciting, to sort of take what was there, which is so beloved, but also find a way to create a live-action version of it," Marshall continued. "The lessons of creating an original musical have been very helpful so far." These images come to us from Just Jared.